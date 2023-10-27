How MetSolar is helping Miami Canners get off the Eskom grid

MetSolar is an independent energy provider that offers high-quality, grid-tied solar photovoltaic (PV) systems, solar off-grid systems, and solar-diesel hybrid plants for commercial and industrial applications.

These solutions range from 25kWp to 10MWp and ensure business continuity and major energy cost savings.

Many businesses of various sizes have benefited from MetSolar’s solutions, including long-term client Miami Canners.

Miami Canners is a 39-year-old business that is known for its delicious jams, pickles, relishes, and a wide variety of other products that are either tinned or bottled.

It approached MetSolar with several power-focused goals in mind:

Reduce its energy consumption from the grid

Lower its electricity bill

Reduce its reliance on costly diesel generators

Reduce its carbon footprint

Miami Canners’ ultimate goal was to either be grid-neutral or go off the grid completely.

However, there was a catch – it wanted to do this through a phased approach.

The project

Miami Canners’ production processes rely heavily on electricity, which is why it turned to MetSolar as load-shedding and general outages became more persistent in recent years.

MetSolar recommended the following three-phase approach to get Miami Canners off the Eskom grid:

Phase 1 – Supplementary system of solar panels only.

– Supplementary system of solar panels only. Phase 2 – Battery energy storage system add-on with custom monitoring and control.

– Battery energy storage system add-on with custom monitoring and control. Phase 3 – Expand solar and battery system to be grid neutral.

Phase 1, completed in 2020, saw MetSolar install a 335.3kWp rooftop commercial system that comprised 828 solar panels and four 60kW Huawei grid-tied inverters.

This significantly reduced Miami Canners’ reliance on the national power grid while also lowering its energy bill.

It also cut Miami Canners’ annual CO2 output by 486 tons and laid the groundwork for Phase 2.

Phase 2

Phase 2 was completed this year and saw MetSolar reduce Miami Canners’ reliance on costly diesel generators with a solar hybrid system.

This system comprises four 100/80kWh Freedom Won high-voltage lithium batteries that are connected via three 120kW Atess hybrid inverters.

As it is a hybrid system, it allows for fallback on generators when needed – for example, if the batteries are depleted.

MetSolar installed a custom monitoring and control system, too, which enables Miami Canners to fully manage the solar hybrid system.

This provides automated load control, alarms and notifications, automated energy management, and much more.

The completion of Phase 2 now provides Miami Canners with a fully-fledged solar, battery, and inverter backup system. Phase 3 – which is currently in the planning stages – will then expand this system to take Miami Canners completely off the Eskom grid.

MetSolar

No matter the size of your organisation, you can benefit from MetSolar’s off-grid energy solutions.

To make it easier for businesses to partner with MetSolar, it has signed agreements with Standard Bank and WesBank to provide companies of all sizes with affordable solar financing options.

Click here to learn more about MetSolar’s financing opportunities.