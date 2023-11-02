Win up to R15,000 when you buy a Hisense Premium Range fridge from Makro

Hisense and Makro have partnered to give customers the chance to win their share of R50,000 in Makro vouchers.

Anyone who buys a Hisense Premium Range fridge from Makro during November 2023 can enter the competition.

Your qualifying purchase can be made in-store or online, with the following Hisense fridges eligible:

Hisense H750FSB-IDS (Multi-door)

Hisense H780SB-IDL (Side by Side)

Hisense H800SB-WD (Side by Side)

Hisense H760FSB-WD (Multi-door)

Hisense H750FS-WD (Multi-door)

Hisense H760FS-ID (French Door)

Once you have purchased your fridge, all you have to do to enter the competition is review it on its Makro.co.za listing page.

Competition entrants stand a chance to win one of the following prizes:

R15,000 Makro voucher (1x available)

Makro voucher (1x available) R10,000 Makro voucher (1x available)

Makro voucher (1x available) R5,000 Makro voucher (5x available)

Hisense Premium Range

Hisense’s Premium Range fridges boast stylish, modern designs that are available in various classy colours.

This ensures that they will fit perfectly in any modern kitchen.

Premium Range fridges also deliver abundant storage space and impressive smart features that allow you to:

Track how long your fridge door is left open.

Facilitate and manage a smart shopping list.

Track the expiry dates of your perishables.

Intelligently manage humidity levels.

Deliver superior energy efficiency.

This functionality is accessible through your fridge’s smart display, as well as on your smartphone if you prefer to manage your fridge remotely.

The combination of stylish designs, large storage space, and useful smart features make Hisense Premium Range fridges the best choice for your kitchen.

Choose Hisense at Makro

The new competition forms part of Makro and Hisense’s recent partnership to launch Hisense’s Premium Smart range in South Africa.

“We are, as the Hisense team professionally and personally, very excited to launch the Hisense Premium Smart Range products in South Africa, in Makro,” said Luna Nortje, Assistant Deputy Director of Hisense.

“Hisense plays an important role in millions of households worldwide, thanks to the superior quality products and goods we offer.”

Makro Merchandise Executive of Home Appliances and Hi-Tech, Ben Poulsen, said the retailer is excited about offering the Hisense products.

“We look forward to bringing such a valuable offering and service to Makro customers,” said Poulson.

