Black Friday 2023 is fast approaching, and South African banks are gearing up to handle the huge rise in transaction volumes which take place over the shopping period.

Banks need to prepare themselves to handle the increased transaction volumes, as failure to do so not only damages their reputation – it can also cause customers to lose out on flash deals.

With these concerns in mind, it is important to have a bank you can trust when making your Black Friday 2023 purchases.

Below, we list four banks that are well-prepared to handle large Black Friday transaction volumes and ensure you don’t miss out on the best deals.

Absa

Absa is a leading financial services provider (FSP) that offers a wide range of financial products and services to South Africans.

It has a strong reputation in the local banking market, particularly for its customer service and low fees.

Whether shopping online or transacting at a brick-and-mortar store, you can trust Absa to process all of your purchases timeously during the Black Friday period and beyond.

Learn more about Absa here.

Bank Zero

Bank Zero is a top digital bank in South Africa that serves individuals and businesses.

Launched in 2020, it is best known for offering zero or low fees on all of its banking services.

Users also benefit from superior functionality, control, and transparency thanks to the simple and modern Bank Zero app.

Learn more about Bank Zero here.

Discovery Bank

Discovery Bank is a major player in the South African digital banking sector.

It offers a wide range of financial services to South Africans at incredibly low prices – including savings accounts, transactional accounts, credit accounts, and an unmatched rewards programme.

Learn more about Discovery Bank here.

Standard Bank

Standard Bank is an authorised FSP with a 160-year track record in the banking sector.

As one of the largest banks in South Africa[is it not the largest?], it has a deep understanding of local markets and continually focuses on delivering the best banking services in the region.

Combining low fees and great customer service, Standard Bank is an excellent bank for your Black Friday 2023 shopping.

Learn more about Standard Bank.