HellermannTyton embraces sustainable manufacturing with massive solar installation

In a big win for sustainability and the environment, HellermannTyton has installed 700kW of solar power at its South African factory with the help of two key partners – The Energy Gurus and Dehn.

HellermannTyton is a leading manufacturer and supplier of electrical cable management products, which includes many products involved in solar installations – lugs, UV resistant cable ties, heat shrink.

This allowed HellermannTyton to internally source many of the products needed for its large-scale solar installation project.

HellermannTyton now has a high-quality solar installation that reduces its carbon footprint, lowers its reliance on diesel generators, and will lower its electricity bill for years to come.

Solar project objectives

HellermannTyton has been operating a fleet of diesel generators that keep its factory operational during load-shedding and power outages.

These generators use over 400 litres of fuel per hour, which is very costly and has a negative impact on HellermannTyton’s carbon footprint.

Gerhard van Rooyen, MD of HellermannTyton South Africa, explained that HellermannTyton has installed 1,200 solar panels that can each generate 540W of power. These solar panels cover approximately 3,400 square metres of its factory roof surface area.

This system produces around 700kW at its peak – which covers about 60% of HellermannTyton’s overall power consumption.

“This solar installation is the next step in our sustainability journey, and helps us to reduce our manufacturing carbon footprint,” said van Rooyen.

The power of partnerships

For this project, HellermannTyton partnered with The Energy Gurus – a leading South African engineering firm that helps the residential, commercial, and agricultural industries improve their energy independence.

Its founder and CEO, Alexis Barwise, explained that it uses the highest quality products at every stage of the solar power system installation – right down to the UV-rated solar cable ties it sources from HellermannTyton.

“It’s easy to just get things off the shelf instead of getting a quality brand like HellermannTyton,” said Barwise.

“But HellermannTyton has actually invested into R&D to say its products are tested and work better than the alternatives.”

HellermannTyton also partnered with leading lightning and surge protection provider DEHN, which is both HellermannTyton’s supplier and one of its customers.

“We build them surge protection boxes, and we use their components in other boxes that we build,” said van Rooyen.

“So it made sense to pull them in and they are supplying some of the components [for our installation].”

Sustainability

Van Rooyen added that the most exciting part about the project is how it reduces HellermannTyton’s carbon footprint.

This includes slashing HellermannTyton’s CO2 emissions by more than 1,000 metric tons per year.

“That’s massive, and the biggest winner here is the environment,” said van Rooyen.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Click here to learn more about HellermannTyton.