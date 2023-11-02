Redvine Networks brings industry-first automation capabilities to SD-WAN solutions in South Africa

Redvine Networks is a leading provider of carrier-agnostic, software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) solutions, Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), and proactive network optimisation capabilities through Redvine RHEA, to South and pan-African businesses.

It was one of the first companies to roll out SD-WAN solutions in the country and continues to help businesses across the continent to meet their next generation network needs through its SASE and AI-driven network optimisation solution, Redvine RHEA. (Real-time Health Evaluation and Analytics).

The company has deployed SD-WAN gateways across many other African countries, including Botswana, Kenya, Lesotho, Namibia, Nigeria, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

It continues to expand its technology investments across Africa as part of its commitment to being a step ahead of its competitors, and has the experience and solutions required to vastly improve your network.

Next-gen SD-WAN

In Africa, Redvine Networks delivers next-gen SD-WAN solutions that are reliable, flexible, and offer superior performance.

This allows organisations to easily expand their bandwidth, attain direct access to enterprise and cloud applications, and reduce their network costs.

All of this is facilitated by smart technologies that use real-time data to intelligently modify traffic flows, improve operational automation, and allow you to gain advanced visibility and control of your networks.

When your SD-WAN solution detects any issues, dynamic path control with automatic failover then ensures a consistent and stable network.

The beauty of these solutions is that they work together seamlessly to facilitate reliable and secure access to important business resources.

Gateways for improved performance

Redvine Networks SD-WAN solutions build upon this further by integrating edge and gateway technologies that ensure fast and efficient data delivery between organisations and their cloud service providers.

The gateways are deployed at data centres to ensure optimal data traffic and delivery, and the best network performance.

Through this SD-WAN gateway technology, Redvine Networks partners can rapidly deploy and connect networks across their sites without completely overhauling their existing infrastructure.

“Expanding these gateways is a critical building block to provide good application performance to customers in Africa,” said Redvine Networks Founder and CEO, Binesh George.

“With gateway technology in place, Redvine is in a position to not only deliver public cloud services, but also help with data privacy requirements.”

A step ahead

As part of its mission to offer clients the best and latest technology that allows them to adapt to the evolving demands of business, Redvine Networks is already building next-gen solutions around its current SD-WAN offerings.

This includes its SASE offering, which delivers enhanced SD-WAN abilities with improved security and reliability.

SASE enables many solutions to be delivered ‘as-a-service’ via cloud-based platforms, empowering organisations to add or remove them as needed.

Redvine Networks also offers its SASE solutions with the latest industry developments to further enhance the platform – including AI and machine learning (ML).

Embracing AI-driven SASE solutions is crucial for organisations that want to continue evolving with the rapidly changing networking landscape.

Redvine RHEA

As part of its ongoing dedication to its customers, Redvine Networks recently partnered with French software developer Lytn to produce Redvine RHEA – a first of its kind in Africa.

Redvine RHEA has been built on Redvine Networks’ SD-WAN deployments and solutions and combines ML and advanced AI to help businesses proactively optimise their network performance.

It uses these technologies to provide customers with data intelligence that enables them to anticipate key network issues and identify opportunities for optimisation.

This helps customers process their network usage data efficiently – revealing insights into whether users are spending time on productive applications and helping to identify and bottlenecks.

“Redvine RHEA is an exciting addition to our solutions stack and demonstrates our continued commitment to driving a technology forward approach for our customers,” said George.

“This solution not only enhances our offerings but also paves the way for a new generation of services that we will build on top of this platform.”

Click here to learn more about Redvine Networks’ SD-WAN solutions.