Gallagher Convention Centre – The best venue for your end-of-year functions

Gallagher Convention Centre is South Africa’s premier multi-purpose event venue and the ideal choice for your end-of-year event.

Company year-end events are a great way of showing appreciation to your employees for their hard work, as well as to celebrate your partnerships with your most important clients.

Gallagher Convention Centre knows this, and guarantees to make your end-of-year event a memorable one.

Excellent venues

Gallagher offers 27 cutting-edge and stylish multi-purpose venues – ranging from facilities designed to host 2-200 guests, all the way up to halls that can host up to 7,000 attendees.

This vast selection ensures there will be a venue that perfectly suits your needs, and the convention centre also boasts over 5,000 parking bays.

Equally important are Gallagher’s backup solutions.

These include generators to negate the impact of load-shedding, and a million-litre tank that protects you and your guests against unexpected water outages.

The result is zero interruptions to the proceedings at your event.

You can expect outstanding catering, too, with a delicious range of menu options on offer. This includes a halal option created by Gallagher’s off-site catering facility – which was specifically created to deliver a more diverse range of menus.

Friendly staff

Bringing its excellent features and amenities together are Gallagher’s friendly and highly-skilled staff, whose mission is to ensure everything goes perfectly at your event.

Delivering over 350 events and 35 exhibitions annually, Gallagher employees have extensive experience and a high level of attention to detail.

Celebrating 30 years

Gallagher Convention Centre recently celebrated its 30th birthday, and used the occasion to reaffirm its position as the premier conference and events venue in South Africa.

As part of the celebrations, Gallagher also gave back to its local communities – which saw it donate to the New Jerusalem Children’s Home and the Juno Aurora Haven.

This continues its long-standing dedication to charitable endeavours, which began with it fostering vulnerable children over weekends when the venue was still a private farm and home.

Gallagher also acknowledged the importance of the Midrand SPCA to the local community and is aware of the current shortages this organisation faces.

It therefore donated dog food and washing powder to help the organisation, which relies exclusively on donations to continue caring for its animals.

These contributions illustrate Gallagher’s commitment to giving back and sharing its success with those who need support.

Click here to book a venue at Gallagher Convention Centre.