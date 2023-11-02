Fraud runs wild on Black Friday – Here’s how Bank Zero protects you

Every Black Friday, countless transactions totalling billions of rand occur – making it a prime time for malicious actors to commit fraud.

Thankfully, Bank Zero offers cutting-edge security measures to protect your card and your online shopping experience this November.

This includes various unique and superior security features, one of which recently came to the rescue of Bank Zero customer Sello, who accidentally left his wallet on public transport.

Luckily for Sello, his wallet was recovered and he got it back with all its contents – but not before someone captured the information from all his bank cards without his knowledge.

Later in the day, his smartphone started to receive notifications from various banks about card transactions.

While transactions on his other bank cards were successful, his Bank Zero notifications told him that attempts were made but no actual transactions took place.

This was thanks to Bank Zero’s patented technology, which protected Sello’s money and meant that while he had to cancel his cards from other banks, he could keep using his Bank Zero card without a hitch.

Most secure bank card in the world

Bank Zero’s unique patented technology makes its bank cards the most secure in the world.

The patent prevents all skimming attempts, as another Bank Zero customer, Willem, discovered to his immense relief while travelling in London.

Bank Zero cards also require approval of ALL your online card transactions from both 3DS and non-3DS websites.

Fraud typically happens on the unsecure non-3DS websites, since banks don’t ask for your approval on those sites.

Bank Zero uses an innovative feature which stops fraudsters from copying your card details and then using them to shop online on these unsecure sites.

Malicious actors therefore cannot steal money from your bank account using your Bank Zero card – even if they have your card details (including your CVV).

Janeane, another Bank Zero customer who lost no money after someone stole her card details, can testify to this.

As a result of these two unique features, not a single customer has lost money due to card fraud in Bank Zero’s two-year history.

The beauty of the informative notifications sent on each card transaction, is that you see the attempts, but know that your money is safe.

Yet another Bank Zero customer, Dee, could even use these notifications to track down the criminals who stole her wallet!

Zero phishing

In addition to experiencing no card fraud, Bank Zero’s customers have never fallen victim to app-targeted phishing scams.

“When we designed Bank Zero, we assumed that the customer would accidentally reveal all their personal information, and we worked out a way to still protect them,” said Yatin Narsai, CEO of Bank Zero.

To achieve this, Bank Zero only permits banking through its mobile app, where facial biometrics can be used effectively.

Should a different phone than the one previously associated with your personal profile be used, your facial biometrics are required for matching.

These fantastic security features, as well as Bank Zero’s low charges – no transactional fees, and only 1% on forex card transactions and 0% on ZAR card transactions – make Bank Zero the best bank to use this Black Friday.

