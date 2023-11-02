How pet insurance can make pet ownership more affordable

As all pet parents will agree, our four-legged companions are not just pets – they’re beloved members of our families.

But with the love and joy they bring, there can also be unexpected medical bills (just like humans) that you haven’t budgeted for.

This is where pet insurance comes to the rescue, offering a solution that allows you to prioritise your pet’s wellbeing without putting a strain on your wallet.

The value of pet insurance

Here’s how pet insurance can save you money:

1. Cover for Unexpected Expenses

Pets face unexpected accidents or illnesses and when your pet needs medical attention, the last thing you want to worry about is how to pay for it.

Pet insurance helps cover these unforeseen expenses, allowing you to provide your pet with the best health care without breaking the bank.

2. No sacrifices for your pet’s health

Without insurance, some pet owners might delay or forego necessary medical treatments for their pets due to financial constraints or unbudgeted bills.

Pet insurance ensures that you can make the best decisions for your pet’s health, without compromising their wellbeing.

Oneplan: Smart pet insurance

While there are various pet insurance providers in South Africa, Oneplan Pet Insurance stands out as a cost-effective, unique, and valuable option for pet owners. Here’s why:

Get paid before you see the vet with your Onecard

Oneplan’s unique Onecard allows you to access funds before your vet visit for day-to-day vet visits and routine care treatment or up to R5000 for vet deposits on pre-authorised admissions.

This means no delays in your pet’s treatment due to financial concerns, saving you money in potential emergency situations.

Visit any vet of your choice with no vet networks

Oneplan respects your choices when it comes to your pet’s care. Which is why you can visit any vet you trust, without being limited to a provider network.

Up to 25% discount on monthly pet food & supply shopping

Oneplan Pet Parents get exclusive access and storewide discounts* in the Onepet Premium Pet Store for pet supplies like premium food brands (Hill’s, Royal Canin, Eukanuba, Acana etc.), tick & flea treatment, dewormer, grooming, accessories, and MORE!

These additional savings help make your pet insurance premium more affordable with Oneplan.

Get triple value & savings with Oneplan’s Black November offer

Oneplan Pet Insurance is going above and beyond to make pet insurance even MORE affordable for South African pet owners during Black November Month.

Sign up online for Oneplan Pet Insurance during November to lock in your premium for 2024 – meaning NO price increase for the whole of next year, guaranteed!

But that’s not all:

Enjoy 30% OFF* your first 2 months’ premiums (while in your waiting periods), providing you with an excellent financial head start.

PLUS waive your R160 Onecard + admin fee, which means even more savings for your family budget.

This Black November, secure the wellbeing of your pets while making smart financial decisions.

Join the Oneplan Pet Family today and let them help take care of those unexpected and expected vet bills.

Click here to get an online quote or sign up online and get triple value this Black November, or you can find more information about their plans and pricing here.

*Pet Store Discounts are tiered and excl Accident Plan. Premiums are risk profile dependent. T&Cs apply.

Black November offer applies to online sign ups and new Oneplan Policy holders only, valid during the month of November 2023.

Oneplan is sold by Oneplan Brokers (Pty) Ltd and administered by Oneplan Underwriting Managers (Pty) Ltd, authorised financial services provider FSP43627 and FSP43628.