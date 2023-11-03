Synology DS224+ review – The ultimate alternative to public cloud backups for small businesses

The Synology DS224+ is a powerful network-attached storage (NAS) device that is ideal for backing up your small business’s critical data.

Alongside its data storage capabilities, the DS224+ offers many useful software-based services that manage, organise, and safeguard your business-critical data on your own private cloud.

These services make the DS224+ a superior alternative to using a public cloud service, as we discovered first-hand when reviewing the NAS.

Why use private cloud backups

A private cloud backup device like the DS224+ delivers vastly improved security, compliance, customisation, performance, and latency when compared to a public cloud solution.

Additionally, it doesn’t require a monthly subscription and offers better performance thanks to all your data being available on-premises and through your local network.

This is opposed to a public cloud which limits transfer rates based on your internet speed and counts against any data caps.

A private cloud provides your business with complete control over its data, infrastructure, and security protocols, too – allowing for finer customisations.

Active Backup for Business

A key service included with the Synology DS224+ is Active Backup for Business, which works seamlessly with your organisation’s Windows, MacOS, and Linux devices to establish individual backup routines for each of them.

This part of the review was incredibly easy for us, as we already use Active Backup for Business at Broad Media. We use a Synology NAS device to store and share important data within our office, and several laptops with business-critical projects are set to automatically back up to this NAS every hour.

This has proven to be a vital system for us, safeguarding our business-critical data – including media resources from ongoing projects.

When you add a new device to Active Backup for Business, you can also choose whether to back up the whole device or certain folders and drives.

Additional backup settings include enabling data transfer encryption and compression, limiting bandwidth use, setting your computer to shut down after completing a backup task, or enabling it to wake from sleep to run a new backup.

Furthermore, Active Backup for Business allows you to set backup frequencies, times, triggers, and how many backup iterations to store at a time.

All these settings can be viewed through an intuitive online dashboard for easy management, where you can also manage and backup physical servers, file servers, virtual machines, other storage devices, and even other Synology NAS systems.

Active Backup for Google and Microsoft 365

Complementing Active Backup for Business is Active Backup for Google Workspace, an on-premises solution that enables businesses to back up their Google applications – including My Drive, shared drives, Gmail data, contact lists, and calendar entries – to a Synology NAS.

This comprehensive solution does more than simply back up raw data, however. For example: your Gmail data that is backed up extends to labels, label structures, attachments, and more.

Active Backup for Microsoft 365, also available on the Synology NAS, offers similar functionality – enabling you to protect your critical Business, Enterprise, or Education 365 data.

It enables you to back up OneDrive for Business, SharePoint Online, Exchange Online, and Teams and can be used to restore mailboxes, email folders, emails, SharePoint sites, document libraries, and more.

Both services are free add-ons that come as standard with a Synology DS224+.

Back up the backups

To add an additional layer of protection to your data backup deployment, Synology offers several apps that can be used to ‘back up your backup data’ or simply back up files on your NAS – including Hyper Backup and Snapshot Replication.

Hyper Backup enables you to back up folders, system settings, and software packages from your Synology NAS to a wide range of destinations.

These include local shared folders, external devices, another Synology NAS, or public cloud services – and the intuitive interface makes scheduling these backups easy.

Snapshot Replication is then a near-instant data protection software that forms an important part of any backup strategy.

It protects shared folders and hot or virtual machine data with fast and frequent backups to your Synology NAS.

This high backup frequency minimises data loss and provides businesses with minute-level Recovery Point Objectives (RPOs) for fast recovery and business continuity.

Get your private cloud with Synology

With all these backup benefits, the Synology DS224+ is clearly a superior alternative to public cloud services – especially for small businesses that want tailored data management solutions.

Its extensive backup packages are the best way to keep your business protected from threats like ransomware and ensures your business continues to thrive.

