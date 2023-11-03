Peak Travel with Airlink

With the summer holiday season just around the corner, Airlink is gearing up for a festive period filled with all your travel adventures.

As demand for flights over this period surges, particularly to local holiday destinations, we encourage our valued customers to secure their flights early to ensure they don’t miss out on the holiday spirit!

Book early to avoid the December / January travel demand on any of Airlink’s more than 225 daily flights to 46 destinations in 15 Southern African countries, including Madagascar and St Helena Island.

In addition, Airlink also offers worldwide connections through its more than 30 interline agreements, including five code-share partners, with many trusted and well-known inter-continental airline brands, as well as its FlyNamibia franchise.

Take advantage of Airlink’s all-inclusive fares in all travel classes with complimentary in-flight catering and beverages, no middle seat on the majority of flights, and checked and hand baggage.

Receive up to 20kg free checked baggage plus 15kg sporting equipment and up to 8kg hand or cabin baggage in Economy Class.

Children (under 12 years) and infants (under two years) paying at least 75% of the adult fare are entitled to the same baggage allowance as adults. Infants, not entitled to a seat, shall only be permitted 10kg checked-in baggage in addition to one collapsible pram/buggy and one infant car seat.

Plus, our free Unaccompanied Minor service ensures children travelling alone are safely reunited with their families.

Experience luxury with Airlink’s intra-continental style Business Class service.

Enjoy up to 30kg checked baggage allowance plus 15kg sporting equipment and up to 8kg hand or cabin baggage, dedicated Business Class check-in counters at main airports, access to SLOW Lounges at select airports in South Africa, and lounge access in Windhoek and Blantyre where you can unwind before your flight.

Our Business Class cabin features expansive seats with enhanced comfort, generous seat pitch in a two-plus-one abreast seating configuration on the majority of flights, and overhead bin stowage to accommodate carry-on items.

In preparation for the upcoming holiday period, Airlink has expanded its fleet by leasing two additional Embraer E190 aircraft. These additions align with Airlink’s growth plans, offering the necessary capacity to support an expanding network.

This fleet expansion showcases Airlink’s dedication to modernising and diversifying its fleet to provide customers with a seamless and reliable travel experience, and in doing so, has allowed Airlink to add capacity on several routes to meet travel demand before and during the upcoming peak season.

From the end of October, the daily mid-morning flight from Johannesburg to East London has been upgraded to a larger E-Jet, offering more comfort and space for travellers.

Starting on the same date, an additional daily return flight at 14h00 from Johannesburg to Harare, Zimbabwe, will provide customers with greater flexibility in their travel plans. From 3 November, an extra return service from Johannesburg at 08h45 to Harare on Fridays and Sundays will be introduced.

From 28 November, Airlink will operate an additional seasonal flight to St Helena Island, which will operate until the end of February 2024.

Starting on 4 December 2023, all daily return services between Johannesburg and Richards Bay will be upgraded to a 74-seat Embraer 170 E-Jet, ensuring that customers on this route enjoy enhanced comfort and convenience.

Finally, and in response to popular demand, Airlink is adding a fourth weekly frequency on its Johannesburg-Lilongwe route by introducing a Saturday flight from 16 December 2023. Airlink will now serve Lilongwe on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

All flights will depart OR Tambo International Airport at 11h00, arriving in Lilongwe at 13h20. The return service departs at 14h10, arriving in Johannesburg at 16h35.

Airlink’s dedication to growth and innovation in the aviation industry has further been enhanced with new services at OR Tambo International Airport. Customers can now use a new Reservations and Ticketing counter and a dedicated Skybucks counter at OR Tambo International Airport.

These new counters aim to provide personalised services for Airlink’s valued customers, further improving their airport experience and showing the airline’s commitment to providing an exceptional travel experience.

Elevate your travel experience with Airlink’s warm hospitality. Enjoy the journey and the destination – and create memorable experiences this holiday season.

