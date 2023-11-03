Don’t be without medical cover: Making the case for health insurance

In South Africa, the issue of access to affordable private healthcare is a topic that resonates with nearly everyone.

Our country boasts a private medical sector renowned for its excellence but infamous for its exorbitant costs.

To compound the issue, traditional medical aid plans can be equally expensive, with sub-limits and hidden fees, leaving South Africans feeling trapped in the decision of either cancelling their medical cover, subjecting themselves to the difficulties of public healthcare, or, in dire emergencies, draining their wallets on private care.

Why health insurance is the answer

Health Insurance bridges the gap between the prohibitively expensive private sector and the overburdened public healthcare system. Here’s why health insurance is the answer:

Affordability: One of the biggest advantages of health insurance is its affordability. It provides a cost-effective alternative to medical aid, ensuring that individuals and families can get comprehensive cover without breaking the bank.

Access to Private Healthcare: Health insurance grants you access to private healthcare facilities, including Mediclinic, Netcare, Life, and more. This means you receive top-notch medical care without the staggering costs.

What makes Oneplan Health Insurance the option to consider?

Oneplan Health Insurance distinguishes itself as an exceptional choice in the health insurance landscape, setting the standard for affordability and comprehensive benefits:

1. Prepaid day-to-day claims on your Onecard

One of Oneplan’s standout and unique features is its prepaid day-to-day claims process with the Onecard and mobile Oneplan App, giving clients the access to preload and receive payments for claims BEFORE seeing the doctor.

This innovative approach minimises the financial strain associated with unexpected doctor visits and medication, giving you peace of mind and financial flexibility.

3. No networks: Choose any Doctor you prefer

Oneplan respects your right to decide on your preferred healthcare provider.

There are no restrictions or network limitations, enabling you to maintain relationships with trusted doctors or find a doctor close to you with ease.

4. Comprehensive benefits

Oneplan Health Insurance offers a wide range of comprehensive benefits in all their plans, including In-Hospital: casualty, accident and illness cover, Day-to-Day: blood tests, x-rays, medication, dentistry, optometry, natural birth cover, and more. A wide range of benefits that will cater to all your medical needs.

Oneplan’s Black November offer

Oneplan Health Insurance is helping to make health cover even MORE affordable this Black November with their triple value promotion when you sign up online in the month of November 2023:

Lock in Your Premium for 2024: No price increase for the entire year – guaranteed!

No price increase for the entire year – guaranteed! 30% OFF* Your First 2 Months’ Premiums: You’ll start saving money right from the beginning of your cover while in your waiting period.

You’ll start saving money right from the beginning of your cover while in your waiting period. Waive Your R160 Onecard + Admin Fee

You can take a look at Oneplan’s affordable Health Insurance plans here, or get a quote or sign up online here to take advantage of the Black November savings and lock in your value.

Oneplan makes it affordable to cover the whole family with discounts for multiple members on a policy.

Take the step and have peace of mind for the expected and unexpected health care bills.

*T&Cs Apply. Offer applies to online sign ups and new Oneplan Policy holders only, valid during the month of November 2023. Premiums are risk prof dep.

Oneplan is sold by Oneplan Brokers (Pty) Ltd and administered by Oneplan Underwriting Managers (Pty) Ltd, authorised financial services provider FSP43627 and FSP43628.

Oneplan is not a benefit option regulated by the Medical Schemes Act, but a short-term insurance product underwritten by Bryte Insurance Company Limited a licensed insurer and an authorised FSP (17703).