Beyond Black Friday: A month of savings at Leroy Merlin

Leroy Merlin’s month-long Black Friday specials are more than just a fleeting frenzy of deals; they’re an extended celebration of incredible offers spanning every department.

Take your time to explore and seize these exciting opportunities. Whether you’re enhancing your living space, beautifying your garden, or embarking on DIY projects, Leroy Merlin’s Black Friday deals have you covered.

Enjoy high-quality products at wallet-friendly prices, backed by the right tools to meet your needs.

Don’t let this fantastic opportunity to enhance your home decor and outdoor areas slip through your fingers. Here’s a glimpse of the Black Friday offerings:

Stylish home organisation, lighting & decor

Elevate your home’s style with sleek sliding wardrobe doors, elegant dressing wardrobe kits, stylish shoe racks, and versatile storage solutions, making your unique style shine.

Explore various curtain options, from elegant Jacquard styles to café curtain rods in different materials and finishes.

Complete the look with curtain rod kits, extendable curtain poles, and pressure ball caps for a customized touch.

Brighten your home with pendant lights, ceiling lights, and lamp posts in various designs and light sources.

Add a touch of elegance with stylish mirrors or showcase your memories with clip frames.

Enhance your home’s ambiance with solar lights and LED bulbs, offering both energy efficiency and design flexibility.

Relax or entertain outdoors

For outdoor enthusiasts and garden lovers, explore an array of outdoor and garden products, from braais, outdoor furniture and pool loungers to shade mesh and gardening tools.

Create your outdoor paradise, perfect for relaxation and entertaining under the sun.

Kitchen couture

Upgrade your kitchen with laminate countertops, bamboo cutlery trays, stacking shelves, cutting boards, and a wide range of kitchen sinks and mixer taps.

These products add style and efficiency to your kitchen.

Bathroom bliss

Experience a spa-like oasis in your bathroom with elegant ceramic basins, exquisite shower doors, stylish basin mixers, and a range of accessories.

Elevate your daily routine with luxurious bath mats, laundry baskets, and toilet brush holders.

Floor & wall tiles

Discover a variety of floor and wall tiles, from porcelain floor tiles to ceramic wall tiles, mosaic tiles, glass mosaics, and cladding options.

Transform your space with a touch of elegance and character.

Essential DIY tools:

Upgrade your DIY game with a comprehensive range of Dexter tools, from precision pliers to power tools like circular saws and rotary hammers.

Make your projects a breeze with these high-quality, easy to use tools.

Heating and cooling solutions:

Combat the unpredictable weather with the eco-friendly Panadero Alina Wood-Burning Fireplace to stay warm.

When the summer heat arrives, keep cool with a selection of air conditioners, including the Alliance Non-Inverter, Samsung Non-Inverter, and Samsung Inverter Air Conditioners.

Make the most of a month filled with exceptional deals, enjoy style, convenience, and savings throughout this Black Friday month.

