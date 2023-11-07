The 2023 Digital Marketing Conference is sold out

Thanks to its extreme popularity, Broad Media’s highly-anticipated 2023 Digital Marketing Conference is now sold out.

The conference will take place on 16 November in front of a full audience of South African marketing professionals at The Venue in Melrose Arch.

It will feature a range of experts as speakers, who will share their insights into digital marketing strategy, PR and content marketing, social media, creative direction, lead generation, and effective digital marketing campaigns.

The 2023 Broad Media Digital Marketing Conference speakers are:

Aki Anastasiou – Conference host and leading technology influencer

– Conference host and leading technology influencer Musa Kalenga – Brand communication specialist

– Brand communication specialist Kevin Lancaster – CCO of Broad Media

– CCO of Broad Media Alishia Seckam – Media communications broadcast specialist

– Media communications broadcast specialist Tom Manners – Co-CEO of Clockwork

– Co-CEO of Clockwork Quinton Bronkhorst – Editor at BusinessTech

Sold out

Demand for the 2023 Digital Marketing Conference has been at an all-time high, seeing tickets sell out two weeks before the event takes place.

The popularity of the 2023 Digital Marketing Conference is thanks to its reputation for delivering excellent insights and providing great networking opportunities.

