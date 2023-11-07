Everything employers need to know about Christmas gifts and their tax implications

As the end of the year approaches, many companies will be looking to reward their employees with gifts – also known as “fringe benefits”.

Other companies plan to give their employees a cash bonus or 13th cheque.

Both options are incredibly generous – but it is important to remember that SARS must also get its cut.

Even in the case of gifts that aren’t “physical” – like the use of company property during the festive season – employers must determine the value of this benefit and deduct tax accordingly.

Whether a company chooses to reward its employees with a bonus, 13th cheque or gifts, the value must be reflected on the employee’s IRP5 certificate as well as the tax deducted.

At Sage, we regularly work with companies who must navigate the complicated fringe benefit ecosystem to enable employers to meet their tax obligation.

Here are some examples of how different gifts are taxed.

Asset-based gifts and vouchers

Any gift acquired by the employer to be awarded to an employee, will be seen as an asset, and could be considered a taxable benefit by SARS, and will usually be taxed based on its cost price.

In some instances, gifts are taxed based on the market value. The same goes for prizes that are given to top company performers.

For example: If your employer gives you a new smartphone, your employer must determine its value, and tax you accordingly on its payroll system.

It is important to note that vouchers (with some exceptions) are treated like assets too.

Benefits and gifts to employee’s relatives

If your company gifts your child or spouse rather than you, you’ll still be taxed on this gift.

If your employer directly or indirectly provides a benefit to one of your relatives as a reward for your services, you are deemed to have received the benefit and must be taxed on it.

Holiday accommodation

If you use a company property as holiday accommodation, you will be taxed on the amount the property could be rented out to non-employees.

The taxable benefit will be adjusted if you pay towards your stay in the flat.

For example:

If you stay at a property that would cost R2,000 per day to non-employees, you will be taxed on R2,000 each day.

If you stay at the same property, but pay R500 per day to the company, you will be taxed on R1,500 per day.

Transport tickets

Some employers treat their employees to aeroplane or bus tickets instead of bonuses.

SARS usually treats this as a free or cheap service and will tax the employee on the cost of these tickets to the employer.

Long service awards

There is an important caveat where an employer grants a long service award. The first R5 000 of a long service award is exempt from tax if all conditions are met.

The long service award could be in the form of cash, acquisition of an asset, use of an asset and/or a free of cheap service.

For example, if the employer provides me with cash of R5 000 and a voucher of R4 000, both as long service awards, then R4 000 will be taxable as the first R5 000 is exempt.

Year-end bonus

Year-end bonuses are taxed in the same way as other remuneration; however, the bonus will be added to your annual remuneration before the tax is calculated.

As the bonus will increase your remuneration, it may result in a spike of tax in the month in which the bonus is paid.

It is important to know that you may request the employer to withhold additional PAYE during the year, to provide for the tax even before the bonus is paid.

By: Yolandi Esterhuizen, Director of Global Compliance: Product Management