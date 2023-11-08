SKYWORTH Buy Big, Win Bigger Sale – Buy a TV and stand a chance to win an SUV

SKYWORTH is running an awesome competition that gives you a chance to win an SUV when you buy a new SKYWORTH TV.
The Buy Big, Win Bigger competition runs until the end of the year (31 December 2023) and offers many other prizes, too – including SKYWORTH soundbars and fridges.
The prize available will depend on the size of the qualifying SKYWORTH TV you buy, and are allocated as follows:
- 86-100 inches – 1x SUV
- 65-75 inches – 5x SRD-358DBD SKYWORTH premium fridges
- 55 inches – 20x SS888 SKYWORTH soundbars
Shoppers must also keep an eye on SKYWORTH’s social media channels, including Facebook and Instagram, where SKYWORTH will reveal which SUV is up for grabs.
How to enter
To enter the competition, you must first buy one of the following SKYWORTH TVs:
- 55SUE9350F UHD Google TV
- 65SUE9350F UHD Google TV
- 65SUE9500 QLED Google TV
- 70SUE9350F UHD Google TV
- 75SUE9350F UHD Google TV
- 55SUE9500 QLED Google TV
- 65SUE9500 QLED Google TV
- 75SUE9500 QLED Google TV
- 55SUF9550P QLED Pro Google TV
- 65SUF9550P QLED Pro Google TV
- 65SUE9600 Mini-LED Google TV
- 75SUE9600 Mini-LED Google TV
- 86SUE9550 UHD Google TV
- 100SUF958P QLED Google TV
SKYWORTH is offering big savings on these TVs to further incentivise your purchase, including dropping its 100-inch TV price by R10,000 to R59,999.
Once you have bought your qualifying SKYWORTH TV, follow this link and fill in your details.
Lastly, you must Like and Follow SKYWORTH’s Facebook and Instagram pages to be eligible to win big – and keep your slip as proof of purchase to claim your prize.
SKYWORTH
SKYWORTH is a leading technology brand that is trusted by thousands of South Africans.
Established in 1988, it entered the South African market in 2014 and has since secured the top position in combined TV sales across the country with Sinotec.
Alongside its exceptional TVs, it offers a wide array of technology products – with a strong focus on audio and visual solutions, as well as appliances.