SKYWORTH Buy Big, Win Bigger Sale – Buy a TV and stand a chance to win an SUV

SKYWORTH is running an awesome competition that gives you a chance to win an SUV when you buy a new SKYWORTH TV.

The Buy Big, Win Bigger competition runs until the end of the year (31 December 2023) and offers many other prizes, too – including SKYWORTH soundbars and fridges.

The prize available will depend on the size of the qualifying SKYWORTH TV you buy, and are allocated as follows:

86-100 inches – 1x SUV

65-75 inches – 5x SRD-358DBD SKYWORTH premium fridges

55 inches – 20x SS888 SKYWORTH soundbars

Shoppers must also keep an eye on SKYWORTH’s social media channels, including Facebook and Instagram, where SKYWORTH will reveal which SUV is up for grabs.

How to enter

To enter the competition, you must first buy one of the following SKYWORTH TVs:

55SUE9350F UHD Google TV

65SUE9350F UHD Google TV

65SUE9500 QLED Google TV

70SUE9350F UHD Google TV

75SUE9350F UHD Google TV

55SUE9500 QLED Google TV

65SUE9500 QLED Google TV

75SUE9500 QLED Google TV

55SUF9550P QLED Pro Google TV

65SUF9550P QLED Pro Google TV

65SUE9600 Mini-LED Google TV

75SUE9600 Mini-LED Google TV

86SUE9550 UHD Google TV

100SUF958P QLED Google TV

SKYWORTH is offering big savings on these TVs to further incentivise your purchase, including dropping its 100-inch TV price by R10,000 to R59,999.

Once you have bought your qualifying SKYWORTH TV, follow this link and fill in your details.

Lastly, you must Like and Follow SKYWORTH’s Facebook and Instagram pages to be eligible to win big – and keep your slip as proof of purchase to claim your prize.

SKYWORTH

SKYWORTH is a leading technology brand that is trusted by thousands of South Africans.

Established in 1988, it entered the South African market in 2014 and has since secured the top position in combined TV sales across the country with Sinotec.

Alongside its exceptional TVs, it offers a wide array of technology products – with a strong focus on audio and visual solutions, as well as appliances.

Click here to find out more about the SKYWORTH competition.