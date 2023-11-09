Frogfoot Networks Acquires Garden Route Network and Route Network to Expand Connectivity Capabilities Along the Coast

Frogfoot Networks, a licensed open-access fibre infrastructure provider, has acquired Garden Route Networks and Route Networks to extend its connectivity and infrastructure capabilities along the South African coast.

The acquisition allows for the organisation to seamlessly improve its capabilities and service delivery to existing customers while opening up the opportunity to connect with new customers using a robust and highly agile infrastructure.

“The acquisition of these two companies is a natural fit for us as it extends our footprint and we gain more density which is a good fit for our infrastructure,” says Shane Chorley, CEO at Frogfoot Networks.

“It stretches our coastal land area by 8,000 units and allows us to transform our connectivity capabilities for our customers in the region. This step not only underscores Frogfoot’s commitment to expanding its fibre footprint countrywide but also solidifies its standing as one of the foremost Fibre Network Operators in the country.”

Areas include:

Garden Route Fibre Network: 6990 passed premises including Mossel Bay, Tergniet, Great Brak River, Glentana, Belville, Paarl and Stellenbosch

Route Fibre Networks: 1197 passed premises including Stellenbosch, Somerset West, Brackenfell, Durbanville, Milnerton, Belville, Hermanus and Kommetjie

The process of migrating the two networks across to Frogfoot will take some time but Frogfoot is compliant and ready so the process is set to be smooth, delivering exceptional networking and connectivity capabilities to the region.

The acquisition is another step towards Frogfoot’s commitment to creating a solution that’s agile, scalable, customer-focused and extensive. With this acquisition in place, Frogfoot Networks is building a solid infrastructure portfolio while expanding its footprint considerably.

“We are immensely proud of this acquisition and what it means for the company, and more developments are in the pipeline as we continue to focus on growth and customer service delivery,” concludes Chorley.

