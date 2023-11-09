Best for gaming: Get your game on with Samsung’s awesome Black Friday gaming TV and monitor offers

This Black Friday, Samsung is thrilled to uncover its cutting-edge gaming devices that are set to elevate your gaming experience to new heights.

With trailblazing technology, exceptional picture quality, and smooth gameplay, Samsung considers these among their ‘Best for Gaming’ devices, sure to make every gamer’s dream come true.

Read on to discover the gaming monitors and smartphone in Samsung’s arsenal that you should get your hands on this Black Friday.

The Neo QLED QN90 4K TV’s (50” and 43”), which gives you exceptional picture quality with Quantum Matrix Technology, delivering stunning visuals with precise colours and flawless contrast.

Experience gaming at its best with its Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro which ensures you never miss a beat as you enjoy fast and smooth gaming courtesy of the 4K @ 144Hz.

The FreeSync Premium Pro lets you bid farewell to screen tearing and stuttering during intense gaming sessions.

Top it all off with the Auto Low Latency Mode that minimises lag and latency for a truly competitive edge. The normal price for the 43’’ QN90C TV is R20,999, but you can save R6,000 if you get it at the Black Friday price of R14,999.

Another excellent monitor for gaming is the Odyssey G8 monitor, which you can save a whopping R12,999 on if you buy at the Black Friday marked-down price of R27,999 (normal price R39,999).

This Samsung OLED display is powered by Quantum Dot Technology that expresses brighter and more colourful pictures. Soak in the vibrant, lifelike visuals on a 34” Ultra WQHD curved screen with eye comfort in mind.

Immerse yourself in higher contrast and halo-free gaming details brought to you by the DisplayHDR True Black 400.

With the Odyssey G8 you’ll enjoy blazing-fast, ultra-smooth gaming with a lightning-fast 0.03ms GTG response time from the 175Hz refresh rate.

You’ll also see reduced tearing and stuttering during gaming with the monitor’s FreeSync Premium Pro. This premium design monitor not only performs exceptionally well, it also adds style to your gaming setup and offers Smart TV capabilities.

For gaming and streaming on a smartphone, there’s the Galaxy S23 FE, whose powerful processor makes every action rapid and fluid with a vapour chamber that helps to control heat and sustain performance.

The long-lasting 4,500mAh battery* intuitively adjusts to conserve energy, charging up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes with a 25W Adapter*.

All this power comes to life on a bright, super-smooth 6.4-inch* Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. Based on your surroundings, Vision Booster technology on Galaxy S23 FE automatically detects bright lighting conditions, keeping the screen vivid just like flagship models. For Black Friday, you can get the Galaxy S23 FE for only R16 999, saving you R1 000.

You can also trade-in your eligible smartphone and get R15 000 back*.

“This Black Friday, Samsung’s has the best of choice for gaming enthusiasts and will redefine your gaming experience. Whether you’re seeking exceptional picture quality, lightning-fast refresh rates, or advanced gaming features, Samsung has a device tailored for you.”

“Don’t miss out on these incredible deals that are sure to upgrade your gaming setup and take your gameplay to the next level.” said Mike van Lier, Vice President for Consumer Electronics at Samsung.

*Terms and Conditions Apply. Available at participating operators.