Hisense U8K Mini-LED 4K ULED review – Your favourite shows have never looked this good

The new Hisense U8K ULED TV offers a captivating 4K viewing experience produced by the latest, top-of-the-range display technologies.

Replacing the popular U8H from 2022, the Hisense U8K is a significant upgrade and one of the biggest highlights of Hisense’s 2023 TV line-up.

Leading the way with this new model is Mini-LED Pro, which provides the U8K with second-to-none contrasts and a potent 1,500 nit brightness.

Thanks to this industry-leading technology, the U8H is a must-buy for anyone shopping for a premium TV.

Visual brilliance

From the moment I switched on the Hisense U8K, it was clear I was in for a treat.

Mini-LED Pro and Quantum Dot Colour created a visual masterpiece with impressive contrasts, full array local dimming, and over 1 billion colours.

I was expecting excellent image quality, as this is one of Hisense’s flagship TVs, but the vibrant picture I encountered still managed to exceed my expectations across every type of content – from serene nature documentaries to thrilling action sequences.

When combined with its industry-leading 1,500-nit brightness, the U8K produced a picture that was nothing short of breath-taking.

Having experienced the U8K’s outstanding quality, we learned that a key reason for this is it supports all the latest high-end certifications.

This includes HDR10+ Adaptive – the upgraded version of standard HDR+, which optimises your content according to your room’s ambient lighting – and Dolby Vision IQ, which ensure that every scene is perfectly optimised with true colours and clear details.

Drawing this superior viewing experience together is an IMAX Enhanced stamp of certification. This guarantees that the Hisense U8K delivers a cinematic experience that rivals traditional movie theatres.

Immersive audio

The Hisense U8K’s IMAX Enhanced certification also extends to its audio system, which offers impressive 2.1.2 multi-channel surround sound.

This means you get two more speakers than most TVs offer, providing you with the ultimate audio experience.

This immersive surround sound is also complemented by DTS Virtual:X, which produces a heart-pounding audio experience that seamlessly complements the U8K’s stunning visuals to deliver a complete entertainment experience.

Whether I was engrossed in a gripping movie, navigating through a virtual gaming world, or enjoying a casual TV show, the U8K’s audio system consistently impressed me with its ability to fill the room with crystal-clear sound.

This experience was elevated by Dolby Atmos, producing 3D sound that further improved the immersive audio.

A gamer’s delight

The U8K is particularly great for gamers, as Hisense has equipped it with the best technologies for smooth and responsive gameplay.

One of my favourite features was the Game Bar, which let me optimise the U8K according to my preferences.

I could then quickly change settings mid-game – and the benefits were immediately evident when playing Forza Horizon 5.

As I raced across different tracks, the gameplay was fluid thanks to the U8K’s 144Hz refresh rate – making the fast movements of accelerating, turning, and drifting extremely crisp.

Game Mode Pro, Auto Low Latency Mode, Variable Refresh Rates, and AMD FreeSync Premium all supplemented this experience to deliver an amazing gaming experience devoid of screen tearing, stuttering, and input lag.

Smooth user experience

The Hisense Hi-View Engine powers every premium feature offered by the U8K, and keeps the TV running smoothly across all types of content.

VIDAA OS then streamlines the user experience through its intuitive, user-friendly interface that gives users access to the most popular streaming apps – including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, YouTube, and many more.

It also supports Google Home, Apple Home, and Apple AirPlay – making it easy to control and automate any smart home appliances and devices through lightning-fast Wi-Fi 6E.

Final thoughts

Whether you are a cinephile, a gaming enthusiast or a general home TV user – the U8K will deliver an unparalleled viewing experience that is perfect for you.

The Hisense U8K Mini-LED ULED TV is available from Takealot, Hirsch’s, Kloppers, Sounds Great, and New World.

