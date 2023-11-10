Get Affordable, Reliable And Fast Home Internet With Vodacom

Home Internet allows you to do more streaming, surfing and sharing online.

Also, with more and more people working and studying from home, it is a great help knowing that you have the bandwidth and the data to do whatever you need to for work.

With Vodacom Home Internet, you won’t have to worry about using too much data when tuning into digital meetings, video calls and sending and receiving large files.

Plus, for Black November 2023, Vodacom is offering some great deals on home internet.

What home internet deals can you get at Vodacom?

Vodacom offers a variety of Home Internet solutions to suit any home. You can choose from superfast and reliable LTE and Fibre.

What’s the difference between Fibre and LTE?

Fibre

Fibre offers superfast and uninterrupted internet connectivity. It also comes with FREE installation, activation, router and affordable voice calls.

Plus, if you sign up now you can also try out our new Super WIFI offering, which eliminates the dead spots in your home where the signal is poor using small WIFI access points that work with the router.

This is a 14-day free trial and the router will be delivered and connected once your fibre is connected. You only start paying for it after the trial period is over.

LTE

Vodacom LTE doesn’t require any installation, and with faster speeds, you can just plug and play to satisfy all your internet needs.

You can choose a plan that best suits you from a variety of options.

You can move your router anywhere and, if you relocate, you don’t need to worry about the connection infrastructure, you simply plug in your router and get connected.

Vodacom Home Internet is perfect for big data-usage households

With Vodacom’s Home Internet deals, you can connect all the desktops, laptops, smartphones, and gaming consoles in your home.

You can link up to 64 devices at a time.

It’s perfect for larger households with varying needs such as TV, schooling, working, gaming, and streaming in 4K on multiple devices.

Top Home Internet And Fibre Deals

Home Internet 30Mbps – Save 40 % | Was R499 PM x 36 | Now R299 PM x 36

Home Internet 50Mbps – Save 43 % | Was R699 PM x 36 | Now R399 PM x 36

Home Internet 100Mbps – Save 50% | Was R999 PM x 36 | Now R499 PM x 36

Uncapped Fibre – pay R99 per month for 3 months

Click here for more exclusive home internet deals.

Click here to check if fibre is available in your neighbourhood.