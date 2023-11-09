Zimbabwean ICT giant Dandemutande enters the Wholesale market as it eyes expansion into Africa

Dandemutande Investments, a leading Zimbabwean Internet Access Provider (IAP) and reliable ICT solutions partner has announced its entry into Zimbabwe’s telecommunications wholesale services market.

As one of Zimbabwe’s major internet access providers and with over 25 years of industry experience, Dandemutande has developed a reputation for embracing innovative technologies that serve the needs of its growing clientele base.

One of the exciting developments is the recent investment in deploying a robust fibre backbone network from Beitbridge to Harare to deliver superior connectivity to Zimbabwe, and reliable cross-border connectivity to neighbouring countries.

The fibre network was constructed along the diverse railway servitude. The route will help provide reliable services as the risk of fibre breaks and network disruption is minimal. This will provide high-performance, cost-effective connectivity to the undersea cables and enhanced customer experience.

Therefore, the growing fibre network footprint has thrust the Company into the Wholesale IP Transit and Backhaul business, with the operator becoming the new alternative Wholesale services provider in Zimbabwe.

The company now provides innovative and reliable carrier-grade connectivity to Other Licenced Operators (OLOs) and Internet Service Providers (ISPs). Through its growing partnerships with renowned, award-winning regional and international carriers, Dandemutande has become the premier provider of wholesale solutions.

Carriers across the region are assured of superior connectivity into Zimbabwe and beyond as the company continues expanding its fibre network to provide robust cross-border connectivity.

“We are excited to announce our entry into the Wholesale market. We have expanded our connectivity solutions as we now offer robust, high availability carrier-grade wholesale services,” said Never Ncube, Dandemutande Investments Chief Executive Officer.

Meanwhile, the company continues to expand its product portfolio, including Data Centre Services, Cloud Solutions, Cybersecurity Solutions, ICT Hardware, and Software and Managed IT Services, among others.

With its agility and innovative tailor-made ICT solutions, the company continues to offer enhanced and tailor-made solutions as it forges ahead with its mission to transform African industries through cutting-edge digital solutions.

Botswana expansion

In line with its expansion drive into Africa, the Botswana Communications Regulatory Authority (BOCRA) recently licensed the company to deliver its services in the country under the Utande brand.

Utande will initially focus on delivering high-quality cloud solutions, including the Microsoft FULL Suite, IoT solutions like laptop tracking, cybersecurity solutions, connectivity through fibre and VSAT, and collaborative tools with Botswana businesses set to benefit from Utande’s decades-long experience.

“With Botswana’s growing economy and increasing demand for reliable ICT solutions, we believe our cutting-edge technology and exceptional customer service will greatly benefit businesses and individuals and will align with the Botswana Government’s vision of leaving no one behind,” said Dandemutande CEO Never Ncube.

“We are committed to increasing internet access, especially in the Kgotla’s, contributing to raising digital awareness and literacy. We have successfully connected over 1000 government sites in Zimbabwe through the VSAT technology.”

“Our team provides customizable solutions to meet the unique needs of this market, and we look forward to building strong relationships with the government of Botswana and the local community and contributing to Botswana’s digital transformation,” said Ncube.

Alongside its expansion into Botswana, Dandemutande has plans to enter the Zambian, Malawian, and Namibian markets over the next 12 months.

