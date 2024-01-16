New Hisense L5H laser TV – The perfect centrepiece for your home theatre

Hisense has launched a new 4K laser smart TV in South Africa – the L5H.

The L5H is the new standard in home entertainment, offering a huge screen and a wide range of premium features to enhance your viewing experience like never before.

Thanks to Hisense’s cutting-edge Ultra Short Throw technology, the laser TV unit only needs to be centre metres from its included screen to display its 100-inch or 120-inch picture (depending on your model) – making it easy to fit into any living room.

The screen can be mounted onto any wall, and it has a sturdy aluminium frame and a scratch-resistant surface for added durability.

With both the Laser TV and its screen set up, you will be blown away by the image quality on offer.

Advanced laser TV technology

Historically, Laser TVs have worked best in darker environments.

The L5H changes this, delivering an excellent viewing experience in any situation thanks to its Ambient Light Rejection technology.

This advanced technology boosts image brightness up to 2,700 lumens and prevents colours from appearing washed out.

The L5H laser TV will also automatically adjust its brightness to suit your ambient lighting – meaning you will be treated to a vibrant, sharp picture no matter whether your room’s lights are off or shining bright.

The stunning image quality of the L5H is powered by Hisense’s novel X-Fusion laser light technology.

This technology is the best-in-class at delivering razor-sharp images that pop off the screen and delivers a palette of more than 16.7 million colours – making every scene much more vibrant when compared to laser TVs from other brands.

AIPQ technology then enhances the viewing experience with real-time scenario-specific optimisation, automatically adjusting the resolution, colour, contrast, lighting, and more to dynamically improve the quality of every scene.

Additional standout features of the L5H include a 4K resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, and gaming technologies like Smooth Motion and a dedicated gaming mode that reduces lag.

Excellent user experience

Hisense L5H owners will benefit from the laser TV using the VIDAA U6 operating system – which makes it easy to access your favourite apps such as Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video.

VIDAA U6 also boasts a universal search function, a responsive voice assistant, and efficient share functionality via Apple Airplay 2 and HomeKit – all of which combine to make it the industry-leading Smart TV operating system.

The 100-inch L5H is now available from leading South African retailers Hirsch’s, House and Home, Masons, Game, Tafelberg Furnishers, New World, and HiFi Corp.

Its smaller brother, the 90L5H, is also available exclusively at House & Home, while the larger 120L5H will soon be available in South Africa.

Click here to buy the Hisense L5H laser TV.