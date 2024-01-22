Why SMEs should upgrade to Microsoft 365 Business Premium

Microsoft 365 is a staple in the SME sector, and upgrading to the Business Premium package is the best way to maintain a competitive edge.

It provides a comprehensive suite of valuable solutions for businesses with 1-300 employees, including powerful office productivity tools, advanced security features, and device management capabilities.

These are all essential for growing a business while ensuring all your information is protected from threats to your business continuity.

Microsoft 365 Business Premium tools

The Business Premium package comes with plenty of apps and solutions that will improve your operations in different ways.

In combination, these tools provide everything you need to succeed in a competitive SME landscape.

Below, we have outlined these solutions:

Desktop Apps

Outlook

Word

Excel

PowerPoint

Publisher (PC only)

Access (PC only)

With Microsoft 365 Business Premium, you get access to all of your favourite Microsoft productivity apps natively on your computer.

This is far more convenient than accessing them through your web browser, as it doesn’t rely on you having an active Internet connection.

Cloud Services

Teams

Exchange

OneDrive

SharePoint

Bookings

Business Premium gives you access to the best cloud features Microsoft has to offer.

Alongside the industry-standard Teams platform, which facilitates video conferencing, task management, and many other collaboration tools, you get access to cloud-based storage, security, and calendar functionality.

Comprehensive Security

Intune

Azure Information Protection

Microsoft Entra ID P1 (formerly Azure AD Premium P1)

Azure Virtual Desktop

Microsoft Defender

Microsoft Business Premium takes your data security and compliance to a new level, combining many new tools that protect your data and resources at every touchpoint.

From endpoint security solution Microsoft Defender, to access management tool Intune Device Management – your data is secure against malicious actors.

Why Microsoft 365 Business Premium

The beauty of Microsoft 365 Business Premium is how its various tools combine to grow your business in many ways.

For example, the Teams platform is the best way to collaborate with your colleagues and clients, and it works seamlessly with tools like Microsoft Defender and Intune Device Management to ensure your collaboration efforts are secure.

Likewise, you can save your Word and Excel documents onto your OneDrive cloud storage, and share it with your colleagues through Microsoft Teams.

Simply put, with Microsoft 365 Business Premium, business is made easy.

