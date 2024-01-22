The Corporate Sleeper

If you’re a driven, ambitious sort who sees yourself headed for loftier heights in the corporate world, you’ll need a sharp pair of elbows.

You will also need to be consistently on top of your game.

Meetings. Meetings. When does anyone work? Well, that’s what after-hours are for, aren’t they?

Competitiveness, growth, and delivery pressures can be relentless. Without proper consideration for downtime and rest, it can also affect your health, not to mention your productivity.

Why is sleep so important for work?

South African sleep scientist, Dr Dale Rae, puts productivity and sleep into perspective.

“Regular, good quality sleep is essential to everyone’s wellbeing, regardless of whether you’re a high flyer or not.”

For career-driven people with a rush of thoughts going through their minds, it can be difficult to sleep if these thoughts are not properly dealt with before bed.

Healthy sleep is when the body and mind go through an active process of recovery, repair and restoration.

This makes high-quality sleep all the more vital to give relief from the day’s challenges and equip you to be on your A-game the next day physically, mentally and emotionally.

How can I sleep and perform better?

Dr Rae offers a few practical pointers on how you might take back control of your sleep:

Understand the importance of healthy sleep

Consider sleep as one of your performance goals. Think of both your work hours and sleeping hours as prioritising quality over quantity. The sharper you are by day, the more you’re likely to achieve.

Pay attention to your daytime habits

Your daytime behavioural patterns, including focus, mood and diet, will be the tell-tale signs of whether you’re getting enough sleep, or more importantly the proper kind of sleep.

Here are some things to consider if you are struggling:

How many cups of coffee are you consuming each day?

Are you working right up until bedtime, leaving no time to decompress and wind down?

Are you staying hydrated? Are you eating healthily or skipping meals because you’re just too busy?

Prioritise your sleep

Find your sleep routine sweet spot. By that, we mean what feels like the most natural time to go to bed and wake up fully rested in the morning. Then stick as close as you can to your sleep routine.

Consider professional sleep help

Take a browse through just how vital the world of sleep is at www.sleepscience.co.za.

Invest in your best sleep with Dial-a-Bed

The mattress you sleep on needs to tick all the high-performance boxes and with Dial-a-Bed’s current Summer SALE promotion, featuring a wide range of bed sets and mattresses at discounted prices, you can get better sleep for less.

It’s a no-brainer.

What you expect of yourself every day is what you should expect of your mattress every night.

Dial-a-Bed is South Africa’s largest branded bed store that offers every conceivable level of comfort and support to ensure you get your hard-earned rest.

Explore the latest in mattress design, materials and construction at www.dialabed.co.za. Then do a personal Sleep Station test at your nearest store.

Turn your bedroom into that one sanctuary where you really can disconnect and relax. And dream about that next promotion. #SleepForLife

Click here to shop the Dial-a-Bed Summer Sale.