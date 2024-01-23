Epic deals on Vodacom Fibre uncapped home packages

Vodacom Fibre is offering incredible pricing on its uncapped Fibre to the Home (FTTH) packages.

These deals are the best way to keep your home connected and all family members happy, whether they are working remotely, studying online, or simply want to enjoy Netflix and Showmax.

We unpack these excellent Vodacom Fibre deals and what makes them great, below.

Awesome deals

Vodacom Fibre’s current fibre deals make uncapped internet affordable for South Africans – and there are many options to suit your needs and budget.

The deals offer the following download speeds:

25Mbps – From R499 per month

– From R499 per month 50Mbps – From R699 per month

– From R699 per month 100Mbps – From R899 per month

– From R899 per month 200Mbps – From R1,099 per month

– From R1,099 per month 500Mbps – From R1,299 per month

– From R1,299 per month 1,000Mbps – From R1,599 per month

Each package comes with an unshaped and unthrottled line to ensure your internet connection always performs optimally.

You also receive a free router and installation when signing up, ensuring you get the best value for money without any hidden costs.

Vodacom Fibre

Each of these Vodacom Fibre deals are available through its Bitstream Fibre Network Operator (FNO) partners, including Openserve, Vumatel, Octotel, Frogfoot, MetroFibre, and Vodacom’s self-built network.

Whichever FNO you choose, you will benefit from lightning-fast internet speeds at a time when many South Africans have shifted to working from home and studying online.

This is complemented by Vodacom’s drive to offer its customers the most competitive pricing possible, and it works with its FNO partners towards this goal.

This forms part of its strategic ambition of “Connecting for a better future,” which involves equipping all South Africans with access to affordable and reliable internet connectivity.

Click here to get Vodacom Fibre today.