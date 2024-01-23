The power of data protection: Dell Technologies PowerProtect

Over the past few years, data management and protection have been top of mind as organisations constantly seek robust solutions to safeguard their invaluable digital assets.

Dell Technologies, a pioneer in the tech industry, steps into the forefront with its groundbreaking data protection solution – PowerProtect.

A comprehensive data protection ecosystem

Dell Technologies PowerProtect is not just a product; it’s a comprehensive ecosystem designed to meet the multifaceted challenges of modern data protection.

It seamlessly integrates with existing infrastructure, offering a unified approach to data management, backup, and recovery.

Efficient data management with PowerProtect Data Manager

At the core of the PowerProtect ecosystem is the Data Manager, a centralised platform that provides a single-pane-of-glass view for managing data across the entire organisation.

This efficiency is paramount in a world where data sprawl is a common challenge. The PowerProtect Data Manager simplifies data management, allowing organisations to optimise resources and streamline operations.

Next-Gen data protection with PowerProtect Software

PowerProtect Software takes data protection to the next level with advanced features such as incremental forever backups, instant access, and scalable performance.

It ensures that organisations can meet stringent recovery point objectives (RPOs) and recovery time objectives (RTOs) in the face of evolving cyber threats and data loss scenarios.

Scalability and flexibility for growing demands

As organisations expand, so does their data footprint. PowerProtect is designed with scalability in mind, enabling seamless growth without compromising performance.

Whether you’re a small business or a large enterprise, PowerProtect can scale to meet the demands of your evolving data protection needs.

Ransomware resilience with Cyber Recovery

The rising tide of ransomware attacks makes cyber resilience a critical component of any data protection strategy. PowerProtect Cyber Recovery is a purpose-built solution that isolates critical data from potential cyber threats.

By creating an “air-gapped” copy of data, organisations can ensure that their most valuable assets remain untouchable in the event of a cyberattack.

Cloud-Enabled data protection with PowerProtect Cloud DR

Recognising the shift towards cloud-centric infrastructures, PowerProtect Cloud DR extends data protection to the cloud.

This cloud-enabled solution facilitates efficient disaster recovery, ensuring that organisations can quickly resume operations even in the face of catastrophic events.

Simplified deployment with PowerProtect appliances

PowerProtect Appliances provides a turnkey solution for organisations seeking a streamlined deployment process.

These purpose-built appliances are designed to deliver optimal performance and efficiency, making it easy for organisations to integrate PowerProtect into their existing infrastructure.

Holistic data protection: On-premises and in the Cloud

PowerProtect is not bound by physical limitations. It seamlessly extends its protective wings to cover both on-premises and cloud-based workloads.

This holistic approach ensures that, regardless of where your data resides, it remains under the vigilant guardianship of PowerProtect.

The future of data protection is powered by Dell Technologies

In an era where data is more valuable than ever, organisations need a data protection solution that goes beyond the basics.

Dell Technologies PowerProtect emerges as a beacon of innovation and reliability in the ever-evolving landscape of data management and security.

With its comprehensive ecosystem, advanced features, and scalability, PowerProtect is not just a solution; it’s a testament to Dell’s commitment to empowering organisations to unlock the full potential of their data while keeping it safe and secure.

Click here to learn more about Dell Technologies PowerProtect product from Pinnacle.