Empowering education – Zoom Fibre connects 100 schools in South Africa

In a significant milestone for education and connectivity in South Africa, Zoom Fibre has proudly announced the successful connection of 100 schools through its transformative Schools Fibre Project.

This exciting achievement reflects Zoom Fibre’s commitment to making high-speed internet access a reality for the next generation, breaking down barriers to connectivity in the education landscape.

The Schools Fibre Project was born out of a simple yet powerful vision – to provide seamless and reliable internet connectivity to schools nationwide. Zoom Fibre’s goal is to create an optimal learning environment by ensuring that both students and educators have access to the digital tools essential for 21st-century learning.

Tailored Solutions for Unique School Needs

Zoom Fibre works closely with each school to provide customised solutions based on their unique needs and challenges. This personalised approach ensures that the Schools Fibre Project is a perfect fit for each educational institution.

The impact of the Schools Fibre Project extends beyond education. Increased connectivity opens up opportunities for local businesses, community services, and economic growth. Zoom Fibre is proud to contribute to this positive ripple effect, fostering development in the regions it serves.

Zoom Fibre’s Continued Mission for Empowerment

Connecting 100 schools marks a significant step forward in Zoom Fibre’s ongoing mission to empower communities through technology. As South Africa progresses towards a digitally inclusive future, Zoom Fibre remains dedicated to driving positive change and making a lasting impact on education and connectivity.

“In celebration of this milestone, Zoom Fibre extends heartfelt gratitude to the schools, educators, and communities that have embraced the Schools Fibre Project. As we look ahead, we’re excited to continue expanding our reach, creating more opportunities for growth, learning, and success in South African schools.” -Keith Joseph, Chief Commercial Officer.