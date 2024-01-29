ZARC Attains ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification

As we kick off 2024, ZA Registry Consortium (ZARC) is proud to announce a significant achievement that drives improved information security.

Obtained on 13 December 2023, after a two-day remote audit, internal interviews and system checks, the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification highlights ZARC’s commitment and dedication to providing robust information security management systems.

In a nutshell, the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 represents the benchmark for creating, implementing and continually improving an information security management system.

This internationally recognised certification extends beyond mere compliance, providing a comprehensive framework for safeguarding data integrity across all facets of business operations.

Whether customer, staff or supplier data, ISO/IEC 27001:2022 ensures that ZARC is fortified against fraud, theft, misuse and abuse, aligning seamlessly with General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) requirements.

What does the certification mean for ZARC and our customers?

Improved Information Security

ZARC’s commitment to ISO/IEC 27001:2022 signifies our unwavering dedication to better information security.

The certification serves as a big step to aligning with legal and regulatory requirements, offering a deeper understanding of security landscapes and digital defense mechanisms.

Advanced Strategies

By addressing risk systematically, ZARC can mitigate potential security breaches.

The certification involves setting achievable goals, defining information security roles and responsibilities for leadership teams and staff, as well as creating documents that serve as both guides for referrals and updates.

Alignment with Existing Management Systems

ZARC’s strategic approach to certification involves seamless integration with existing management systems.

ZARC benefits from ISO/IEC 27001:2022’s standardized Annex SL structure, eliminating the need for redundant checks and audits across management systems.

Continuous Upgrading

The ever-evolving nature of cybersecurity necessitates a commitment to continuous improvement, ISO/IEC 27001:2022 empowers ZARC with the capabilities and resources to adapt swiftly to legal and technological updates, ensuring it remains at the forefront of best practice.

Establishing Trust

ISO/IEC 27001:2022 is not just a certification – it is an international badge of quality.

By obtaining this certification, ZARC automatically instill confidence in clients and customers, signaling that its data security practices are world class and externally assured.

This trust building opens doors to new business opportunities placing ZARC ahead in this competitive landscape.

This exciting certification not only validates ZARC’s commitment to excellence but also positions it as a pioneer in ensuring the utmost security and integrity of the information it manages.

The achievement opens doors and sets the stage for bigger and better things to come for the ZA Registry Consortium.

