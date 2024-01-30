The power of MyBroadband’s sponsored content

Sponsored articles on MyBroadband are the best way to reach a large audience of South African purchasing decision-makers.

These articles can be used to promote your products and services, create awareness about your company and its offerings, and build trust in your brand.

MyBroadband’s influential audience of over 3 million South Africans will ensure that your article reaches the right target audience.

The majority of these readers are purchasing decision-makers in their homes and businesses, and include:

1.8 million ICT Decision Makers

ICT Decision Makers 400,000 CEOs, Directors, and Executives

CEOs, Directors, and Executives 275,000 Business Owners

Get featured

MyBroadband’s marketing team will help you target its influential audience with high-quality sponsored articles.

Our team will manage every aspect of your campaign, including writing the article for you and reporting on its performance.

Click here to contact MyBroadband’s marketing team.