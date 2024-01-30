The excellent add-ons and value-adds available when you sign up for Vodacom Fibre

Vodacom offers the most competitive fibre pricing on the market – and delivers excellent value-added services to sweeten the deal.

These services include mobile backup connectivity, UPSs, SuperWiFi Extenders, a VoIP service, and much more – and are all available when signing up for a Vodacom Fibre package.

VoIP is included as a free service to Vodacom Fibre users, and can be supplemented with an IP phone and voice minute bundles.

Mobile backup connectivity, UPSs, and SuperWiFi Extenders can then easily be paid for in instalments that are added to your fibre invoice over a 12, 24, 36, or 48-month periods – removing the upfront amount you would normally have to pay.

We unpack the benefits of these add-ons below.

Undisrupted connectivity

Vodacom is committed to always keeping its clients connected, which is why it offers fibre users the option of adding a mini-UPS to their monthly contract.

The mini-UPS will power your router and fibre box for up to five hours when load-shedding strikes, keeping you connected during even the longest power outages.

Vodacom’s mobile backup add-on is another way for South Africans to ensure they have constant access to connectivity, providing an LTE failover connection in the rare event of the fibre network going down.

This add-on includes 40GB monthly data to tide you over until the fibre network is fixed.

This LTE service is also offered to new customers as an interim service for one month while they wait for their fibre to be installed.

Customers can also add a Vodacom SuperWiFi Extender to their fibre contract – or pay for it in one go.

A SuperWiFi Extender eliminates dead spots in your home by delivering superior Wi-Fi connectivity across larger areas.

Up to four SuperWiFi Extenders can be purchased per client, ensuring even the largest houses are covered.

Additionally, Vodacom offers Wi-Fi installation as a value-added service, where customers can pay a once-off call-out fee to appoint an approved technician to install their SuperWiFi extenders.

The appointed technician will ensure that the SuperWifi extenders are optimised to provide maximum Wi-Fi coverage across the house, using invisible wires where required for the best possible user experience.

Extra devices and services

The benefits do not stop there, as Vodacom Fibre customers can add on a range of digital devices to their fibre contract – including TVs, gaming consoles, and laptops.

These add-ons provide excellent value and tons of entertainment – all through a single bill.

You can also opt to add a Showmax subscription to the same bill, and sign up for Vodasure Contract Cover.

This serves as a form of insurance if the Vodacom Fibre account holder passes away – settling all outstanding subscriptions and paying a once-off lump sum of R5,000 to a nominated beneficiary.

Click here to check out Vodacom Fibre’s value-adds and add-ons.