Automate tedious household tasks with smart Hisense appliances

The future is here – Hisense offers a wide range of smart devices that give you control over certain processes to make your daily routine much easier.

This smart functionality is available on a wide variety of household machines, including your Hisense smart fridge, washing machine, or TV, and lets you automate daily processes and receive notifications about completed tasks – such as your laundry being ready.

A great way to manage this automation is through ConnectLife, an innovative smart device management app that lets you effortlessly control your Hisense smart appliances at any time and from anywhere.

Below, we highlight a few examples of Hisense’s top smart devices.

Hisense H750FSB-IDS Smart Fridge

The H750FSB-IDS Smart Fridge from Hisense is a great example of how you can benefit from a smart device.

The fridge is equipped with a smart inventory management system that will notify you when food is about to expire – ensuring that rotten food is a thing of the past.

To keep this food fresher, correct bad habits, and help you save on electricity, the fridge will also notify you through the ConnectLife app how many times the door has been opened per day.

When you need to go shopping for more fresh food, the H750FSB-IDS’s large display lets you create a shopping list that can be viewed on the ConnectLife app while you’re at the supermarket.

Other valuable functionality includes getting timer notifications, and the ability to mirror your fridge display to your smartphone.

Hisense WFQR1214VAJMWT QR Series 12kg Washing Machine

The Hisense WFQR1214VAJMWT QR Series 12kg Washing Machine is another great example of a smart appliance that can be managed using the ConnectLife app.

It has a large detergent and fabric softener tray that only needs to be filled once a month.

Then, it will then auto-dose your laundry load with the appropriate amount of cleaning liquids based on its weight each time you add a new load.

ConnectLife will notify you when the tray needs to be refilled, as well as when your cycles are finished, or if any issues have been detected by the self-diagnostic system.

Watch the video below to see the full extent of Hisense smart devices that can be managed with the ConnectLife app.

Hisense Smart TV with VIDAA

Further smart management and functionality is provided by the VIDAA app, which connects directly to your Hisense smart TV.

VIDAA app gets rid of the age-old struggle of frantically searching for the remote, as you can control everything on your TV through your smartphone.

You can also use VIDAA Voice through your smartphone to control your TV through voice commands – such as choosing a new episode to watch while cooking with dirty hands.

