Elevate your life with HONOR X9b 5G: Where innovation meets display brilliance

In the fast-paced world of smartphones, the HONOR X9b 5G stands out as a game-changer.

This new addition to the HONOR X Series, redefines what you can expect from a durable and reliable smartphone.

At its core is the groundbreaking HONOR Ultra-Bounce Anti-Drop Display, which promises to exceed your expectations in terms of quality and brilliance.

HONOR Ultra-Bounce Anti-Drop Display: 360° Drop Resistance

In everyday life, accidents can happen, but HONOR has taken a proactive approach to address them.

The HONOR X9b 5G is engineered with the innovative HONOR Ultra-Bounce Anti-Drop Display, providing unmatched durability and stability.

This cutting-edge technology features a shock-absorbing material that envelops the phone, offering impressive resistance to drops from heights of up to 1.5 meters.

What sets the HONOR X9b apart is its three-layer screen protection. This new-generation design incorporates partial reinforcement, surrounding buffer protection, and sealing protection within the device.

This remarkable technology is the first of its kind, offering support to the screen, frame, and internal components, creating a secure and robust device.

The HONOR X9b 5G has achieved a groundbreaking milestone by being the first in the industry to receive a Five-Star Overall Drop Resistance certification from Switzerland’s SGS.

Human-centric Eye-care Innovations: PWM Dimming, Dynamic dimming and Circadian Night Display

Cementing HONOR’s commitment to human-centric design, the HONOR X9b 5G uses dynamic light with hardware-level low blue light to reduce eye fatigue for users.

It is equipped with Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) technology that allows the display to pulse at a rate up to 1920Hz*.

HONOR brings PWM dimming technology to the HONOR X9b 5G to benefit today’s always-on generation who spend long hours on their smartphones.

Thanks to this feature, the HONOR X9b 5G minimises fluctuations in screen brightness and decreases the occurrence of flickering, which greatly reduces eye strain and provides a comfortable viewing experience, even in low-light environments.

The HONOR X9b 5G’s dimming technology uses dynamic light that resembles natural light rhythms to stimulate ciliary muscle movement.

To comfort the user’s eyes, the HONOR X9b 5G’s brightness level automatically and periodically changes according to the duration of screentime with different external lighting conditions, going brighter and darker imperceptibly according to the desired condition of human eye.

Ultra-Clear 1.5K Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate

The 6.78-inch display features a 120Hz panel supporting a 1.5K resolution (429PPI), 1.07 billion colors and 100% DCI-P3 to deliver smooth visuals that are sharp and brimming with detail.

With the average user of this generation relying upon the smartphone across a myriad of usage scenarios within any given day, the HONOR X9b 5G’s dynamic refresh rate automatically adapts to what the user is doing, allowing the display to go as fast as 120Hz for smoother and more fluid visuals in high octane, fast-paced mobile games, or slower for activities like reading to maximize battery life.

With HONOR X9b 5G, you’re not just getting a smartphone; you’re acquiring a lifestyle upgrade that combines resilience and innovation. Experience a device that’s designed to keep up with your dynamic life, and don’t let gravity hold you back.

Design and Availability

The HONOR X9b 5G boasts a sleek and modern aesthetic design with meticulous craftsmanship and exquisite detail and is available in two colours – Sunrise Orange and Midnight Black.

The HONOR X9b 5G is available for purchase at your nearest MTN, Vodacom, Telkom and Cell C at an exciting price of R12,999.00.

