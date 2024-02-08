SKYWORTH TVs and soundbars – Take your home theatre to the next level

SKYWORTH has everything you need to create the ultimate home theatre experience.

The brand has built a strong reputation for innovation in South Africa, ensuring that your home theatre is always at the cutting edge of modern technology.

This is proven by the multiple “firsts” SKYWORTH has achieved in South Africa, including:

The first brand to introduce a borderless screen TV.

The first brand to introduce an Android OLED TV.

The first brand to launch a 100-inch QLED+ TV.

This innovation extends to its outstanding soundbars, which use the latest technology to deliver unrivalled sound quality.

In combination, SKYWORTH’s TVs and soundbars form an outstanding home theatre system that will make every movie night an immersive experience.

Cutting-edge TVs

SKYWORTH offer breathtaking clarity, vibrant colours, and unmatched contrast ratios across its wide range of TVs.

This includes industry-leading options in every popular size: 55-inch, 65-inch, 70-inch, 75-inch, and 86-inch.

If you want nothing but the best, SKYWORTH’s SUF958P 100-inch is South Africa’s largest-ever QLED+ TV and uses the best display technologies on the market – featuring a 4K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, Quantum Dot Technology, and a 5000:1 contrast ratio.

This produces crisp, smooth, and bright images across its massive screen, with excellent consistency thanks to its 112 local dimming zones.

No matter whether you choose this 100-inch monster or any of SKYWORTH’s world-class TVs, you will enjoy your favourite movies and series in crisp detail.

State-of-the-art soundbars

SKYWORTH supplements its exceptional TVs with state-of-the-art soundbars to provide an exceptional home theatre viewing experience.

The company recently released new soundbars in South Africa that combine elegant designs with crystal-clear audio. These models are the SKYWORTH SS888, SS630, SS531, and SS586.

Multi-channel support, powerful speakers that produce room-filling sound, Dolby Audio support, and Bluetooth 5.0 are available across the range, ensuring your favourite movies will sound amazing every time you press play.

Choose SKYWORTH

SKYWORTH’s TVs and soundbars create an exceptional audio-visual system for the ultimate cinematic experience from the comfort of your couch – click here to learn more about SKYWORTH’s home theatre devices.