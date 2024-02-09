MSI partners with Game in South Africa – Get great deals on high-performance gaming laptops

MSI and Game have partnered to give South Africans easy access to the latest high-performance business and gaming laptops.

Game now stocks a wide range of impressive MSI laptops that will handle all the latest titles, with prices starting from R13,999 for the MSI GF63 Thin gaming laptop.

We unpack the impressive specs of this awesome laptop, below.

MSI GF63 Thin 11UCX

The MSI GF63 Thin offers incredible performance in a thin and light aluminium chassis that weighs only 1.86kg.

This robust chassis houses a 144Hz IPS monitor to keep your fast-paced action games looking smooth – with streamlined graphics performance powered by an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 4GB GPU.

MSI paired the GPU with an 11th-gen Intel Core i5-11400H, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB NVMe SSD to provide the GF63 Thin with exceptional performance for its price.

Cooler Boost technology then keeps this hardware cool during your extended gaming sessions to ensure optimal performance – and it is perfectly tuned to maintain low noise levels when fan speeds are maxing out.

You can buy the MSI GF63 Thin gaming laptop at Game stores across South Africa.

The Game got real

Game has strategically collaborated with MSI to introduce high-quality gaming laptops to South Africa.

This partnership stems from MSI’s renowned status as a globally trusted laptop brand, with a presence in over 120 countries.

As a frontrunner in gaming, content creation, business, and productivity sectors, MSI boasts a diverse laptop lineup catering to a myriad of needs.

Through the newly forged partnership between MSI and Game, South Africans now have direct and convenient access to these cutting-edge, Thin GF63 and light laptops.