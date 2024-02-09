Get some fresh air with AirMobile by Afrihost

Say goodbye to expensive and complicated mobile contracts, crazy fees and overall nonsense.

AirMobile by Afrihost offers simple, affordable prepaid mobile data and airtime.

AirMobile truly makes it easy from the get-go. Simply download the AirMobile app (available on iOS, Android and Huawei) and follow the prompts.

You can get connected in under 10 minutes if you have an eSIM-compatible device, or get a physical SIM card delivered to your door for free.

Try AirMobile for free

Not sure if AirMobile is the right fit for you? You can try AirMobile for free.

Once your SIM is active on the AirMobile network, as part of the launch promotion, you’ll get 10GB mobile data and R100 airtime for free.

Plus, until 30 April 2024, all calls made between AirMobile numbers will be free of charge.

Share the love and earn rewards

Every AirMobile number comes with a unique AirID Promo Code.

For every person who signs up using an existing user’s code, both the referrer and referee will get an additional 5GB of mobile data.

This is activated once the new user verifies their payment details.

The AirShare feature allows you to share data and airtime with any other AirMobile user.

You can make a transfer via USSD, online or via the App.

You control your spend

There’s nothing worse than finding out you’ve gone over your included minutes or data allocation and ventured into overpriced out-of-bundle rates.

AirMobile’s Auto Top Up feature allows you to set a limit that actually works.

You choose how much data or airtime you need, when it should top you up, and what your monthly limit is.

And if you prefer to top up manually, you can easily turn off the Auto Top Up feature at any time.

Airtime top ups range from R25 to R1,000. Data top ups start at R30 for 1GB and you’ll only pay R15 per GB for a 10GB bundle at R150.

Manage it all from the app

The AirMobile App allows you to manage your SIM, top up, make payments and offers detailed usage stats and legendary support.