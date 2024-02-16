The HONOR X9b 5G packs a powerhouse battery for every challenge

The smartphone is one of the most widely used devices across the world – from streaming to navigating new places to even working remotely.

Many people rely heavily on their devices, but often, these smartphones don’t offer a battery that can provide day-long performance without the need to recharge.

But the HONOR X9b 5G, the latest device in the global provider’s X Series, answers the basic need of every smart device user – a long-lasting battery life for peak performance.

The HONOR X9b 5G comes with a large, yet light and thin 5800 mAh* battery that can support up to three days of use on a single charge, resulting in a worry-free experience for any situation.

With the HONOR X9b 5G – everyday tasks no longer come with the hassle of keeping a charger nearby, or the constant worry of loadshedding impeding plans.

The HONOR X9b 5G’s battery is also ultra-durable, retaining 80% of its original capacity even after 1,000 charge cycles, putting it in the top tier of the battery market. With an impressive advancement in its battery life and endurance, the smart device has received a Gold Label recognition from DXOMARK.

Social Media usage has become a constant in everyday life – whether it’s keeping up with friends and family, finding out the latest news and trends, or scrolling through content creator videos to unwind.

With the HONOR X9b 5G – users are guaranteed up to 22 hours of uninterrupted social exploration.

Over time, smartphone chipsets and RAM have improved, so has the availability of immersive games, with vivid graphics and fast-moving action.

Although modern gaming can place a heavier load on smartphone batteries, HONOR believes in giving users an uninterrupted entertainment experience on their smartphone.

Without recharging, the HONOR X9b 5G offers up to 12 hours of high-octane gaming.

With the HONOR X9b 5G, users can also enjoy up to 19 hours of undisturbed video content on a single charge.

What’s more, HONOR understands that the modern smartphone is also a powerful and flexible work tool as well as a source of entertainment, enabling productivity whether in the office or on the move.

In addition to its high-capacity battery, the HONOR X9b 5G also comes equipped with the HONOR Doc Suite, providing applications for creating and editing text documents, presentations and spreadsheets.

It also supports multiple input methods including keyboard, stylus, and voice dictation. In addition to this you can still enjoy your favourite apps using Google Mobile Services (GMS).

Cutting-edge processing performance

The HONOR X9b 5G also features the powerful Qualcomm® Snapdragon® 6 Gen 1 Mobile Platform*. The platform includes a Qualcomm® Kryo™ CPU and Adreno™ GPU which provide a significant (40%* and 35%* respectively) increase in speed over earlier versions.

With assistance from an impressive 12GB of RAM, the HONOR X9b 5G can take the most resource-hungry tasks in stride.

Design and availability

Power through daily life with the HONOR X9b 5G which is available for purchase at MTN, Vodacom, Telkom, and Cell C for R12,999.00. It comes in two colours* – Sunrise Orange and Midnight Black.

Watch the full TVC here and click here for more information about HONOR.

