Empower your employees and strengthen your organization with Microsoft Applied Skills

As the demand for AI and cloud expertise continues to rise, so does the importance of a skills-first approach. With a strong emphasis on hands-on validation, scenario-based credentials can fill the skills gap and offer better visibility into your employees’ capabilities.

Introducing Microsoft Applied Skills, the new Microsoft-verified credential to help validate skills required for specific projects, products, or real-world problems.

Credentials are earned by passing an online, on-demand, product-specific assessment.

An interactive lab experience enables learners to demonstrate proficiency by completing real-world tasks.

Assessments validate knowledge in skill sets specific to critical business problems or challenges.

Microsoft-verified credentials offer a signal of trust to organizations, colleagues, hiring managers, and recruiters.

Single out the skills for any situation

Enable your teams to efficiently validate the skills they need in order to solve problems more effectively and implement better solutions.

Aim for smarter growth

Stay ahead of the curve with a nimble and resilient workforce to go to market faster and reduce the time it takes to fill in projects.

Identify specialized talent

You can have the highest confidence in Microsoft-verified credentials, using them to identify the right person for highly technical projects and specialized scenarios.

The complimentary credentials of Microsoft Certifications and Microsoft Applied Skills are all you need to take charge of your career and become indispensable.

What are Microsoft Credentials?

From role-based certifications to new, scenario-specific applied skills, showcasing your proficiency with industry-trusted and verified credentials from Microsoft helps make you essential at your current workplace—and the next one.

Microsoft Applied Skills

Targeted validation for real-world scenarios. Skill up for in-demand technical scenarios to demonstrate proficiency in specific, scenario-based skill sets so you can make a bigger impact on every project, at your organization, and in your career.

Focus your efforts on a skill set that is specific to a critical business problem or challenge that organizations are facing.

Earn your credential by passing an online, on-demand assessment that requires you to complete a series of tasks in an interactive lab experience.

Elevate your profile when you share your Microsoft-verified credentials and skills across your professional network, leaving no doubt about your value and expertise.

Microsoft Certifications

Verified expertise for in-demand job roles. Keep pace with evolving roles and be a credit to your profession. Microsoft Certifications align to the job roles businesses rely on most, enabling them to identify talent like yours and allowing them to remain competitive as technology continues to rapidly change.

Grow in your role by validating a wide range of skills required to be successful in job roles critical to organizations.

Earn industry-recognized certifications by passing the required exams that include questions reflecting real-world problems faced in a job. Be sure to renew your certification annually if it is eligible to renew.

Shine brighter by sharing your certification verified by Microsoft, giving organizations full confidence in the authenticity and reliability of your role-based skills.

Contact Mecer Inter-Ed today and let your IT career take flight!