Hudaco Energy partners with Schneider Electric company to bring branded energy solutions to South Africa

In response to the turbulent landscape of the South African energy market, Hudaco, a publicly listed company renowned for its commitment to providing high-quality, branded products, has forged a strategic partnership with Luminous Power Technologies, a wholly owned Schneider Electric Company.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the quest to provide world-class solutions to South African consumers, battling against the influx of subpar imports flooding the market.

“The addition of Luminous Power Technologies to our portfolio of Tier-1 products adds a significant push to our drive to energise and delight Southern African consumers. Our partnership enjoys a shared commitment to contribute to the country’s energy transition while creating employment opportunities in South Africa and introducing market-relevant products such as lithium-ion solutions and tall tubular batteries,” said James Shirley, Managing Director, Hudaco Energy.

“Our partnership with Luminous signifies our unwavering commitment to quality, reliability, and, most importantly, to the communities and customers we serve.”

The South African energy sector has long grappled with the aftermath of unreliable installers and substandard products, leaving consumers vulnerable to the perils of load shedding and the scars of defective products and shoddy installations.

Hudaco Energy emerges with a guarantee to deliver a truly transformative impact by offering industry-leading warranties and highly customised support for installers seeking to diversify their solar and backup power portfolios.

The collaboration between Hudaco and Luminous Power Technologies underscores the importance of partnering with brands with a proven track record of supplying top-tier products to the South African market.

With Hudaco’s steadfast backing, installers can now differentiate themselves in a crowded marketplace with cutting-edge technologies and unparalleled support, offering superior solutions that empower consumers and businesses alike.

With Hudaco’s backing and Luminous’ cutting-edge solutions, the journey towards a brighter, more sustainable future has never been more evident. These affordable, warranty-backed solutions are available through Hudaco’s vast network of value-adding partners, including MiRO, Cadac, Elvey Security Technologies and Fidelity ADT.

Alternatively, visit Hudaco Energy to browse through our extensive range of Luminous products. To learn more about how Luminous can empower your business or home, email us at [email protected] or call our technical specialists at 010 447 9864 for your tailored Luminous solution.

