Save up to R11,000 on the best Hisense Premium fridges at Makro

Hisense has partnered with Makro to run a huge sale on its Premium smart fridges.

This sale will run from 19 February to 31 March 2024 and offers huge savings on a wide range of flagship fridges.

Hisense Premium fridges offer a range next-generation features and are an ideal choice for any modern kitchen.

Below, we have highlighted the key features of each smart fridge on sale.

Hisense H780SB-IDL – R21,999 (Save R11,000)

The H790SB-IDL offers a huge storage capacity of up to 601L and boasts useful design choices such as multi-use beverage trays, extra space drawers, and gallon-sized door balconies.

It offers smart connectivity – allowing you to control the fridge from anywhere – and food management systems that help you keep track of your food to avoid wastage.

Hisense H750FSB-IDS – R59,999 (Save R10,000)

The H750FSB-IDS is the top model in Hisense’s PureFlat Smart Series and has a host of advanced features for a modern kitchen.

Among the most impressive features are monitoring and analysis of door opening times, smart diagnostic systems, a virtual shopping list feature, and meal planning functionality.

Hisense H760FS-ID – R29,999 (Save R10,000)

The H760FS-ID has an easy-to-operate LED touch control panel that allows for precise temperature adjustment.

Temperature control is further optimised by the fridge’s multi-airflow metal cooling – which is designed to distribute cool air evenly across its large 536L capacity.

Hisense H800SB-WD – R18,999 (Save R9,000)

The H800SB-WD is a part of Hisense’s PureFlat Infinite Series and boasts precise touch controls for its innovative LED control panel.

It features its own durable inverter to save on energy, and further electricity savings are on offer thanks to its digital temperature sensors that adjust its cooling and freezing levels.

Hisense H750FS-WD – R19,999 (Save R7,000)

The H750FS-WD uses inverter technology to keep your food fresh during loadshedding.

This is complemented by metal cooling to distribute cold air evenly throughout its three separate compartments, avoiding mixing smells between refrigerated and frozen food.

Hisense H630BSB-WD – R12,999 (Save R5,000)

The H630BSB-WD is part of the Hisense PureFlat Slim series and features an elegant and compact design.

Standout features include soft LED lighting, multi-function electronic controls, and a mark-resistant stainless-steel frame.

It also comes equipped with a reversible door – letting you configure this fridge to suit your kitchen’s layout.

Hisense H760FSB-WD – R19,999 (Save R5,000)

The H760FSB-WD boasts a storage capacity of up to 575L and fully adjustable shelves that can be repositioned to accommodate your needs.

It has an easy-sliding, full-width pantry, too, and uses double metal glide drawers for convenient access to your large frozen goods.

