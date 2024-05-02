Grow your ICT business with MiRO by your side

To thrive in today’s fast-paced technological environment, businesses need partnerships with upstream providers that understand their needs and can deliver solutions that create a clear competitive advantage.

With over two decades of value-added distribution under its belt, MiRO boasts a long track record of empowering ICT-related businesses by importing, supplying, and supporting a wide range of WiFi, fixed wireless broadband, VoIP, IoT, fibre optics, and IP-network-based physical security solutions that local service providers, installers, and resellers can rely on.

Below, we unpack the key reasons why your business should consider partnering with MiRO today.

Tailored pre-sales solutions planning

MiRO understands that every business has unique needs, which is why it offers bespoke pre-sales solutions planning.

This includes meticulous WiFi and fixed wireless coverage planning, as well as point-to-point wireless backbone planning and assistance with your frequency applications from ICASA.

Through this approach, MiRO ensures that its solutions align perfectly with your specific business requirements, setting a solid foundation for success.

Flexible financing options

MiRO facilitates business growth by offering flexible payment and financing terms to their business partners. Collaboration with reputable partners such as Mobicred, Payabill, and IPFin allows MiRO to deliver competitive, top-noth financing solutions.

Through these tailored payment and finance solutions, MiRO helps its business customers to optimise their cash flows, allowing for smoother operations and supporting business growth for the long-term.

Business focussed eCommerce platform

The quoting and purchasing process is streamlined by MiRO’s state-of-the-art, self-service eCommerce website, which enables customers to easily generate quotes, check stock availability, place orders, specify delivery addresses, and access important information like price lists, current and historic statements and invoices, as well as purchase history and credit line status and availability.

The platform also allows product warranty status checks with information on warranty expiry dates, online RMA (Return Merchandise Authorization) bookings, which allows for pre-approval for faulty product returns covered under the MiRO warranty.

For selected products the platform also offers an option for pre-configuration, which triggers a process whereby our expert technicians will configure your newly purchased products on your behalf, reducing your time at the customer’s site, allowing you to get to more sites per day.

Last, but not least, the platform also features a list of pre-loved products, which could help you save on the purchase cost of these items. All MiRO pre-loved items are in a working condition and comes with a standard MiRO product warranty, ensuring your peace of mind.

After-sales support and training

After your purchase, MiRO provides extensive technical support and RMA services, ensuring that any post-installation concerns are resolved swiftly and effectively.

They also empower MiRO business customers with the knowledge they need through their online and in-person training division, MiRO Academy.

MiRO Academy delivers certified training programs covering various technologies and skills, ensuring your staff is well-equipped to handle and maximise the new technologies deployed in your business.

These trainings are designed for novice as well as expert network engineers, and cover IP networking, WiFi, IoT, VoIP, fixed wireless, surveillance, and alarm systems.

Trusted by South Africans

MiRO has an excellent reputation as a leading ICT distributor in South Africa.

In fact, it was recently featured in this MyBroadband article as one of South Africa’s most trusted ICT distributors.

This article was compiled based on the responses from 1,518 MyBroadband readers – the majority of whom are executives and managers who make ICT purchasing decisions in their businesses.

Furthermore, MiRO boasts an exceptional 4.5/5 rating on Google reviews across over 700 reviewers.

Don’t take MiRO’s word that it is a great ICT distributor—listen to these clients, who have great things to say about MiRO’s work.

Partner with MiRO

Partnering with MiRO Distribution provides your business with access to a state-of-the-art product line-up and a suite of services designed to support every phase of your ICT business — from the initial technical planning, all the way through to reliably supplying and delivering the financing, hardware, post-installation support and more.

Its comprehensive support and flexible solutions are tailored to meet the challenges of modern businesses, helping you achieve your goals with greater efficiency and profitability.

Explore what MiRO can do for your business today.

Contact MiRO Distribution today to transform your business technology landscape.