Registry Africa celebrates 10th anniversary and looks forward to the next decade of administering .africa

Registry Africa, the registry operator and administrator of the .africa domain name, is celebrating ten years since it entered into an operator agreement with ICANN.

This milestone also ushers the renewal of the Registry Operator Agreement with ICANN for a further ten years, ensuring it will continue to administer the .africa domain name into the future.

The launch of the .africa domain name in 2017 was an important development for businesses and individuals who wanted to identify their websites in the context of their continent.

At the launch, the former Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Dr Nkosazana Zuma, issued a powerful directive to all Africans to champion the .africa domain.

Ever since, Registry Africa has been immensely proud and inspired by the widespread adoption of the .africa identifier by big businesses and individuals.

Names such as absa.africa, maxhosa.africa, nation.africa, adams.africa, and many others have become synonymous with the vibrance and diversity of our continent and serve as digital real estate for businesses, organisations and individuals to demonstrate their connection to this majestic continent.

The .africa Journey

The journey of .africa was influenced by the continental visionaries who lobbied for the name “Africa” to be included in the digital namespace.

These influential parties believed the .africa domain name would help organisations on the continent to attract users from across the globe.

Their lobbying throughout Africa earned them the critical support they needed from the continent’s governments and the African Union.

Now, seven years into the existence of the .africa domain name, it is clear that the .africa namespace has been a huge success, and ICANN’s extension of .africa for another ten years is a vote of confidence in Registry Africa’s delivery of domain name services.

“Today, as we celebrate this milestone, we look back at the journey, which hasn’t been without its challenges, and are filled with immense pride,” said Registry Africa CEO Lucky Masilela.

“Our contract being renewed is a sign of the responsible and trusted way in which we have delivered on our previous contracted mandate to manage this African top-level domain name for Africans by Africans.”

Masilela believes the African digital space is full of opportunity.

“As technology advances and internet penetration rates increase across the continent, so too, the .africa domain name is poised to play an even more important role in driving digital transformation, economic growth and social development in Africa,” he said.

Choose .africa

Whether for your primary business use, side hustle or private use, a .africa domain name provides an affinity to the continent and its diverse cultures.

It fosters regional identity, has significant SEO advantages, generates global appeal, and is memorable.

As Registry Africa celebrates ten years and beyond, it reaffirms its commitment to harnessing the power of this unique African digital identifier to create a brighter future for Africa and its people for generations to come.

Click here to learn more about Registry Africa and the .africa domain name.