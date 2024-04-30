FNB ranked strongest brand in South Africa following a strategic shift in brand positioning

Following its brand overhaul in 2022, First National Bank (FNB) has been named the Strongest Brand in South Africa by Brand Finance, boasting a brand strength score of 92 out of 100.

According to Brand Finance, the Strongest Brand in South Africa accolade was determined by a combination of factors including the bank’s strategic shift towards positioning itself as more advisory-focused, rather than merely product-oriented.

The strength of the brand within South Africa was further evidenced by its high levels of familiarity and consideration among consumers. Lastly, the bank’s strategy that has enabled it to maintain a pervasive presence, ensuring it remains top-of-mind among South Africans.

FNB Chief Marketing Officer, Faye Mfikwe, says, “Our brand refresh in 2022 was a pivotal moment and has borne fruit. Our unwavering promise of help has resonated deeply with our customers, forging a powerful connection that transcends transactional boundaries.”

“We now proudly occupy the top spot in brand love, a testament to the effectiveness of our engagement strategy, which weaves emotional resonance, loyalty, and trust into the fabric of our brand.”

For over 185 years, we have been in the business of helping people. Whether it’s enabling them to reach their potential, realise their dreams, ease their daily lives, or safeguard their futures, our commitment remains unwavering. We are not just a bank; we are a force for positive change.

“Our advice-led approach to financial services offers customers the full benefits of personalised help across our range of solutions. This helps customers make more informed decisions about their finances, such as identifying potential financial risks and opportunities.

“Overall, our aim is to help customers achieve their goals and aspirations by improving their financial well-being.”

Brand Finance provides annual analysis on both the Most Valuable Brand and Strongest Brand which was an accolated awarded to FNB.

FNB’s commitment to partner in building sustainable communities has also contributed to its strong brand. The bank has implemented various initiatives to support sustainable development, with an emphasis on environmental and social responsibility.

Over the years, FNB has increased its efforts to broaden financial inclusion across the African continent, investing in local markets to open purpose-built branches and other points of presence. Similarly, there have been strong partnerships with local businesses through agile business models that enable communities and the bank to derive shared value.

Additional global accolades given to the bank over the years include Best Mobile Banking App in Africa by Global Finance for 2022 & 2023 while Ask Afrika awarded the popular send money solution, FNB eWallet the Icon Status Award for 2022 & 2023.

Some years back, FNB was also once recognised as the Most Innovative Bank in the World.

Click here to learn more about FNB.