Skyworth Green Energy Makes Major Strides at China (Shenzhen) – South Africa Investment Promotion Conference

Skyworth Green Energy, a pioneering company in renewable energy solutions, was in the spotlight at the China (Shenzhen)-South Africa Investment Promotion Conference held in Johannesburg recently.

The conference was organised by the Shenzhen Municipal Development and Reform Commission showcasing the growing economic ties between Shenzhen and South Africa.

The conference was attended by leading companies from South Africa and China, including Aspen, Sasol, the MTN Group, Huawei, and Honor.

Skyworth Green Energy was the only company to deliver a thematic presentation, highlighting its commitment and leading role in the renewable energy sector, with a specific focus on innovative energy storage solutions.

Following the successful conference, Skyworth Green Energy, representing Chinese enterprises, and the Shenzhen government engaged in an investment discussion with the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) of South Africa.

The meeting aimed at exploring new avenues for collaboration and reinforcing the mutual interest in sustainable development and green energy solutions.

The event concluded with the signing of eight cooperation agreements, witnessing new partnerships in areas like industry resource sharing, market needs, and the transformation of innovative achievements.

This marks a significant step forward in deepening the collaborative ties between Shenzhen and South Africa, with Skyworth Green Energy at the forefront of this new chapter in bilateral relations.

Among the highlights of the conference were the signing of three pivotal contracts with esteemed partners. Skyworth Green Energy solidified partnerships with Standard Bank, Newrgy, and Liwayway, marking a significant milestone in expanding its global footprint and enhancing its service offerings.

These partnerships underscore Skyworth Green Energy’s strategic vision and unwavering dedication to excellence.

Skyworth Green Energy and Standard Bank signed two agreements namely the Introducer Agreement and the Seller’s Agreement.

The Introducer Agreement covers the collaboration between Standard Bank and Skyworth Green Energy, which enables Skyworth customers to apply for Standard Bank Energy financing when purchasing Skyworth Solar solutions.

Furthermore, the LookSee Seller’s Agreement signifies the Standard Bank and Skyworth Green Energy collaboration through the online LookSee Home Efficiency platform, where LookSee will offer Skyworth Green Energy Solution Services to Standard Bank staff and LookSee customers.

LookSee’s mission is to help enhance the home’s efficiency by offering renewable and cost-effective solutions. Whether it’s saving on the monthly utility bills or securing a reliable water and power supply, the goal is to empower every South African home.

About Skyworth Green Energy

Skyworth Green Energy, a South African subsidiary of the Skyworth Group, specialises in providing innovative and efficient green energy solutions.

We are an end-to-end, one-stop solutions provider with a focus on superior technology and intelligent manufacturing, supported by professional and experienced teams and partners. We aim to deliver clean and efficient energy to the African continent through superior service and innovation.

Skyworth Green Energy’s innovative Model and benefits to its stakeholders.

Skyworth Green Energy Benefits to End Users

Dealer Prices

Flexible Loan Solutions

Skyworth Guaranteed 10-Year Warranty

1-Year Workmanship and Installation Warranty

24-Hour Call Centre

Free 55” Google TV

Skyworth Green Energy Benefits to Installer

Workable Platform with zero risk

Unlimited liability and Operations & Maintenance

No inventory

Zero Capital Needed

For more information, visit www.skyworthenery.co.za