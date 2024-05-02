BCX announced as Event Partner for the 2024 Cloud and Security Conference

The official Event Partner of the 2024 Cloud and Security conference is BCX.

BCX is a leading name in the South African ICT sector and works with companies of all sizes.

It offers an excellent range of cloud and security solutions from multiple vendors, helping businesses transition into cloud-first enterprises.

As the Event Partner of the 2024 Cloud and Security Conference, BCX is reiterating its position as an industry leader in the South African cloud and security sectors.

2024 Cloud and Security Conference

Popular technology personality Aki Anastasiou will host the 2024 Cloud and Security Conference, which will take place on 11 July 2024 at The Venue in Melrose Arch.

As the premier cloud and security event in South Africa, the 2024 Cloud and Security Conference will be attended by the country’s most influential ICT executives and decision-makers.

These attendees will learn more about the following topics from industry leaders:

Cloud Computing

Cloud Security

Virtualisation

Data Centres and Hosting

Data Backup and Disaster Recovery

Simoné Botha, Head of Events at Broad Media, said that the 2024 Cloud and Security Conference will be the best edition of the annual event yet.

“We always look forward to hosting these events and for 2024, we’re particularly excited thanks to the impressive roster of ICT experts and professionals who will be attending,” said Botha.

“Having BCX, a leading player in the ICT space, as our Event Partner reinforces the 2024 Cloud and Security Conference as South Africa’s premier cloud event.”

If you would like your company to be promoted at the top cloud event in South Africa, contact Cara Muller to learn more.

View photos from the 2023 conference, below.