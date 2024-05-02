Take your customer service levels to new heights with Chronodesk

Chronodesk is a proudly South African customer service solution that offers an extensive range of project management and productivity benefits to businesses.

Among its most popular features is its service desk platform, a comprehensive tool that enables all customer service agents to access support tickets and other appropriate information to resolve customer queries.

The system works seamlessly with all of Chronodesk’s tools, allowing users to integrate support tickets into existing workflows and projects.

It also solves one of the major challenges many competing service desk platforms face: using default views that can only be adapted in minor ways.

Chronodesk believes that this is counter-intuitive and reduces user productivity, as it forces customer support agents to adjust their processes to fit the tool they are using.

To solve this, Chronodesk’s service desk can be set up in an almost infinite number of ways based on which tools and data each user accesses most frequently.

You can set different tabs and filters to appear on your “home interface” and you can save specific views when you use them more frequently.

This customisable design makes it easier for each user to process customer tickets faster, resulting in increased satisfaction among both users and customers.

Easy implementation

Another area where Chronodesk’s service desk stands out from its competitors is how easy the onboarding process is.

Many of the famous service desk providers force companies that use them to handle the entire onboarding process by themselves and requires them to follow complicated online guides and technical documents.

Chronodesk is different. It was created by Rysis Software, which is well-known as a leading custom software company in South Africa.

Thanks to Rysis Software’s skillset, it is expertly positioned to work with you throughout the onboarding process and will take all of the complex technical processes out of your hands.

The Rysis team is also always happy to meet with you in person or have a phone call if you have any questions or queries.

This is possible because Rysis is a South African company, with all of its technical team operating locally.

Get started with Chronodesk

Chronodesk’s service desk solution is the best option for your business’s customer service needs and forms part of the larger Chronodesk collaboration platform that is taking South Africa by storm.

Click here to learn more about Chronodesk.

Testimonial

“Chronodesk is an easy-to-use helpdesk, project management and collaboration tool. Since adopting Chronodesk we have been able to proactively both support our clients as well as effectively manage our team’s performance, thus providing our clients with efficient service within SLA times.

We recommend Chronodesk for any business that wants to deliver fast and consistent customer service from just about anywhere.”

– Mark De Wee, Finware Enterprise Systems