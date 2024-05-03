ESET Southern Africa announces 2024 Partner Award Winners and expands recognition program

Carey van Vlaanderen, Peter Malanga (Interface Solutions Limited), Pavol Holeczy (ESET).
ESET, a global leader in digital security, celebrated the outstanding achievements and innovations of its partners from across Africa at its annual Partner Awards event that took place on the 24th and 25th of April at the Thaba Eco Hotel in Johannesburg. The celebration solidifies ESET’s commitment to supporting the cybersecurity landscape across the continent.
“We are incredibly proud of the dedication and hard work our partners consistently demonstrate,” said Carey van Vlaanderen, CEO of ESET Southern Africa. “Their unwavering support allows us to deliver robust security solutions to businesses and individuals throughout Africa. This year’s awards ceremony is not just a celebration of their achievements, but of the strong, collaborative relationships we’ve built together.”
Celebrating excellence and innovation
ESET Partner Awards 2024 entailed an all-inclusive VIP getaway, with partners flown in from across Africa for two days of celebration. The formal ceremony recognised outstanding achievements in cybersecurity, sales and distribution.
Carey van Vlaanderen, Rudi Badenhorst (Pilot Software Holdings), Pavol Holeczy (ESET).
New award categories reflect evolving landscape
This year saw the introduction of two new award categories:
- Distributor Recognition Award: Highlighting the exceptional contributions of distributors in supporting ESET’s growth strategy.
- MSP Sub-Distribution Growth Recognition Award: Recognising the significant role of Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in expanding ESET’s reach within the sub-distribution channel.
2024 ESET Partner Award Winners
The following partners were recognised for their outstanding performance:
Newcomer Sales Champion
- Gold: Eyotech Systems (PTY) Ltd
- Silver: Beekman Management Services (PTY) Ltd
- Bronze: Personal Relations Information Technology
Sales Growth Champion
- Gold: NETSEC (PTY) Ltd
- Silver: First Technology Western Cape (PTY) Ltd
- Bronze: Velocity Professional Services (PTY) Ltd
Top New Sales Champion
- Gold: Tarsus on Demand (PTY) Ltd
- Silver: WeloveIT
- Bronze: Ioco Infrastructure Services (PTY) Ltd
Retention Champion
- Gold: NETSEC (PTY) Ltd
- Silver: First Technology KZN
- Bronze: AVeS Cyber Security (PTY) Ltd
Enterprise Sales Champion
- Gold: NETSEC (PTY) Ltd
- Silver: Datategra
- Bronze: First Technology Western Cape (PTY) Ltd
SMB Sales Champion
- Gold: NETSEC (PTY) Ltd
- Silver: AVeS Cyber Security (PTY) Ltd
- Bronze: First Technology KZN
Mid-Market Sales Champion
- Gold: NETSEC (PTY) Ltd
- Silver: First Technology KZN
- Bronze: AVeS Cyber Security (PTY) Ltd
Cloud Sales Champion
- Gold: NETSEC (PTY) Ltd
- Silver: Datategra
- Bronze: First Technology KZN
Highest Revenue Champion (South Africa/Namibia)
- Gold: NETSEC (PTY) Ltd
- Silver: First Technology KZN
- Bronze: AVeS Cyber Security (PTY) Ltd
Highest Revenue Champion (Rest of Africa)
- Gold: Interface Solutions Limited
- Silver: Mozcomputers
- Bronze: Total Solutions Ltd
MSP Sales Champion
- Gold: Pilot Software Holdings (PTY) Ltd
- Silver: Cyberlogic Stellenbosch (Pty) Ltd
- Bronze: Reflex Solution (PTY) Ltd
Consumer Sales Champion
- Gold: Complete Office
- Silver: Dial a Nerd
- Bronze: Computer World Hillcrest
Distributor Recognition Award
- Integrated Digital Security Solutions IDSS
Consistent Revenue Growth Over 5 Years
- Resilient Servers and Networks
Long-Standing Partner Award
- Transtech Systems cc
MSP Sub-Distribution Growth Recognition Award
- Tarsus on Demand (PTY) Ltd
Carey van Vlaanderen, Madeleine Botha (NETSEC), Johan Botha (NETSEC), Andre Visagie (NETSEC), Pavol Holeczy (ESET).
Celebrating success, building the future
The 2024 ESET Partner Awards solidified ESET’s commitment to fostering strong partnerships across Africa. By recognising the achievements of its partners, ESET celebrates their vital role in securing the digital landscape for businesses and individuals alike. This year’s event also sets the stage for continued collaboration and growth as ESET expands its reach throughout the continent.