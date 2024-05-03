Boston IT Solutions South Africa and Virtuozzo partner to bring affordable sovereign cloud solutions to Africa

Boston IT Solutions South Africa, a unit of Boston Limited and a leading provider of custom IT systems and services in Africa, and Virtuozzo, the alternative cloud platform leader, have joined forces to bring new cost-effective solutions for AI, HPC, and enterprise applications to businesses across Africa.

Based on a co-design process for the right solution architecture, scalability, deployment, and dedicated support, the new solutions seamlessly integrate Supermicro systems with a cloud consumption model delivered by Virtuozzo’s OpenStack cloud platform and flexible licensing.

Chris Coetzee, Business Director of Boston IT Solutions South Africa, said “With the emergence of new workloads that rely on AI and HPC, there are three important cloud adoption drivers for businesses in our continent.”

“The need for efficient, modern IT to accelerate digital transformation; the need for sovereign cloud infrastructure to meet each nation’s governance and data protection requirements; and the availability of fully supported solutions that meet the price and performance demands of local businesses.”

“Virtuozzo’s OpenStack platform and flexible licensing, combined with the unique customizability of Supermicro’s infrastructure building blocks, is the perfect way to address these needs.”

The Virtuozzo cloud platform is a hyper-converged OpenStack-based solution that delivers high-performance software-defined virtualized compute, storage, and networking in an easy-to-use, production-ready package.

Using Virtuozzo and Supermicro, Boston IT Solutions South Africa can now create bespoke cloud solutions as ready-to-run appliances for telecom providers, cloud service providers, MSPs, GPU-as-a-Service providers, and SME customers across the continent.

This includes:

Solution scoping and design

Cloud appliances, hardware, and software configuration

Testing, installation, and integration services

Local account management and technical support

“We are thrilled to be working with the Boston team in South Africa,” said Alex Fine, CEO of Virtuozzo.

“Today, proprietary platforms are being re-evaluated and OpenStack cloud platforms are seeing a resurgence.”

“From our initial conversations, through to our first customer collaborations, Boston has proven to be the smart, tech-savvy, customer-focused partner a business needs to succeed in today’s evolving cloud marketplace,” said Fine.

About Boston IT Solutions South Africa

Trusted for over 30 years and operating in over 30 countries, Boston Limited is a global provider of co-designed, custom, certified IT systems for next-generation intelligent infrastructure.

The company’s edge devices, desktop, servers, storage, clusters, and reference architectures are available via its industry-leading e-commerce platform as well as its customer-centred engineering-led engagement model.

Boston Limited is a part of US-based SourceCode, LLC.

About Virtuozzo

Virtuozzo, a leading hyper-converged cloud platform for service providers, ISVs, and enterprises, enables production-ready OpenStack Infrastructure-as-a-Service, multi-cloud Platform-as-a-Service, Kubernetes hosting, S3-compatible storage, cloud database management, and other cloud services.

Virtuozzo liberates businesses from the complexities of IT infrastructure configuration and management, allowing them to refocus on their own growth.

The cloud platform is designed for both cloud-native and traditional applications, ensuring optimized performance, rapid time-to-market, cost efficiency, and personalized support.

Virtuozzo is available as public, private, hybrid, and multi-cloud software across more than 680 Cloud Service Providers, Managed Service Providers, and Hosting Providers in 80 countries.

