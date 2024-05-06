Optimise your solar system to save money while Eskom’s load-shedding is paused

Load-shedding has been paused for several weeks, and during this period South Africans with home solar systems have had an excellent opportunity to maximise savings on their electricity bill.

LookSee Executive Head Marc du Plessis explained that most solar systems in South Africa are configured to keep batteries at between 40% and 100% ahead of each round of load-shedding.

Based on these settings, if your solar panels are not generating enough power to keep your battery at the desired level, the system will use Eskom or municipal grid power to top it up.

This extra cost is worth keeping your lights and appliances on during load-shedding, but is a waste of money when load-shedding is paused.

A great example of this is overnight power usage from appliances, which slowly deplete your battery without solar power to compensate.

Under typical load-shedding conditions, your system will use grid power to keep your battery topped up – but this is not necessary when the risk of load-shedding is low to none.

Making the change

If you have a smartphone app or a user interface on your inverter that lets you control your home solar system, you can change your settings yourself to ensure your batteries are not being topped up by Eskom power.

Alternatively, most solar system installers will make these changes for you remotely and free of charge.

To determine the right settings, you must do the following:

Establish how much battery capacity your home uses in a single round of load-shedding (e.g. 25%)

Establish the maximum depth of discharge level of your battery, as stated by the manufacturer (e.g. 10%)

Add these two percentages together (35%), and add up to 10% as a safety buffer (45%).

The percentage you reach based on these calculations (in our example, 45%) should be set as your system’s threshold.

As long as your battery does not deplete below this capacity, it will only be charged with solar power – saving you money each month.

Avoid going below your threshold

To avoid going below your system threshold, LookSee recommends you use your heavy-load appliances – like geysers, washing machines, pool pumps, and dishwashers – while the sun is out.

This gives your solar panels enough time to replenish your battery reserves during and after their use.

We share two examples, in the graphs below, which are evidence of this in action:

In the first example, there is a clear and significant spike in grid electricity use (yellow bar) just after 17:00, when the sun is setting.

This grid consumption is to charge the battery up to 100% for the household’s evening needs.

In the second example, the largest power usage happens during the day, when the sun is shining and the solar panels are generating power.

This allows the household to avoid using any grid power to keep the battery charged, instead replenishing the battery with solar panel power.

