Samsung SA launches the latest Galaxy A Series – The next generation of awesome

Awesome is for Everyone with Samsung’s latest Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G smartphones, which represent the brand’s next generation of awesome.

At an exclusive media event held in Johannesburg, the unveiling of the new campaign marked a pivotal moment in the ongoing evolution of the Galaxy A Series portfolio.

South Africa’s rap titan, Cassper Nyovest, passed the baton to multi-faceted, talented Amapiano artist and dance sensation, Kamo Mphela.

The campaign also introduces Youngsta CPT, Cape Town’s hip-hop artist, lyricist and songwriter, to add his own flair to the mix.

This campaign is a testament to the power of innovation and entertainment coming together in perfect harmony.

“This campaign encapsulates a moment we’ve already passed while also looking into the future. Cassper Nyovest has been a great partner not only to Samsung, but to the Galaxy A Series as he hands the baton to the next generation of awesome,” says Kgomotso Mosiane, Marketing Lead for Mobile eXperience at Samsung Electronics South Africa.

She added: “This new generation of awesome is about switching gears and changing things up. The campaign boldly merges the spirit of Amapiano through the lead campaign brand ambassador, Kamo Mphela, and Hip-Hop through Youngsta CPT, to bring the exciting Awesome is for Everyone message to the fore.”

Awesome is for Everyone

Building on the success and cultural impact of past campaigns with Cassper Nyovest, the Awesome Is for Everyone campaign uses irony and irreverent fun to celebrate the spirit of awesome innovation and invites everyone to engage on their own awesome terms.

Mosiane continued: “As a brand, we believe Kamo Mphela brings with her a unique blend of talent, energy, authenticity, and influence, perfectly aligning with the aspirations and preferences of today’s youth.”

“By leveraging her platform, voice and reach, we aim to deepen connections with Gen Z creators, tapping into their passions and desires to co-create experiences that resonate on a personal level.”

Samsung constantly strives to be at the leading edge of technology and anticipation for new product launches.

The 360-campaign will come to life across every consumer touch point, including multiple creative TV, digital and OOH spots that unveil the timeless world, where Awesome Never Stops with the latest Samsung Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G as the newest superheroes of the much-loved series.

This latest commercial, directed by South African award-winning Director Keitumetse Qhali (aka Director Kit in the industry), doesn’t just showcase the Galaxy A Series’ awesome features but demonstrates how Samsung creates an emotional connection with South Africans.

The TV commercial narrates the journey of individuals who embrace the power of technology to chase their dreams and express their true selves.

This is a true celebration of creativity and innovation, mirrored in every aspect of the Galaxy A Series.

By showcasing real-life stories, the brand aims to inspire the audience to believe in the extraordinary potential of their own journeys, all powered by Samsung’s commitment to AWESOMENESS.

Awesome smartphones

Central to the campaign are the key features of the Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G that are highlighted in the TV commercial, including an edge-to-edge infinity screen with the triple-camera system, a super-steady mode for smooth video capture and, of course, long-lasting battery life.

Night Portrait mode ensures that capturing memories with friends and family is never dependent on the background or perfect lighting.

“The Galaxy A Series 2024 represents a massive leap in Samsung’s pursuit for AWESOMENESS,” said Mosiane.

“With its ground-breaking features, it’s more than just a series of smartphones; it’s a gateway to a world of endless possibilities.”

“From enhanced camera capabilities to seamless connectivity and immersive entertainment, every aspect of the Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G is meticulously crafted to exceed expectations and elevate the user experience to new heights”

The Samsung Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G boast an array of awesome features tailored to meet the needs of today’s dynamic users and content creators.

Say goodbye to blurry, low-quality photos with the Galaxy A Series’ 50MP camera, ensuring every shot is crisp, clear, and Instagram-ready.

Experience cinematic scenes with stunning, true-to-life colours on the Super AMOLED Display and seamless filming, free from concerns about motion or instability with the UHD VDIS Adaptive VDIS 4K Stabilization.

Not even a little rain could dampen your experience as the water resistance feature.

Embrace the night and unlock your creativity with Nightography mode. From exploring the city streets under the night sky to simply enjoying a night out

with your friends, this feature allows you to capture stunning low-light photos with vibrant colours and great clarity.

To top it off, the Galaxy A Series impressive two-day battery life will ensure you can stay connected and entertained for longer without constantly charging it.

Whether you’re binge-watching your favourite shows, streaming music, or scrolling through your social media, the Galaxy A Series keeps up with your busy lifestyle.

Mosiane said: “This campaign embodies Samsung’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation.”

“Through stunning visuals as well as captivating and uniquely South African storytelling, we showcase how the Galaxy A Series redefines what’s possible in the mobile industry.”

“By seamlessly integrating the advanced features with everyday experiences through the eyes of popular and relatable South Africans, we’re not just selling a product; we’re inviting customers to join a movement towards a future where technology enhances every moment of their lives from merely ordinary to AWESOME.”

Click here to learn more about Samsung South Africa’s latest Galaxy A Series smartphones.