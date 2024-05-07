The Courier Guy’s pudo service – secure and affordable deliveries for South African e-commerce businesses

The Courier Guy’s pudo service is taking South Africa by storm thanks to its affordability and ease of use.

Short for “pick up, drop off” – pudo is a smart locker service that lets South African e-commerce businesses and individuals courier packages locker-to-door, door-to-locker, or locker-to-locker from as little as R50.

This affordable fee is available for locker-to-locker items weighing up to 2kg, while any locker-to-locker items between 2kg and 20kg can be transported for a very reasonable R60.

A cornerstone of pudo’s success is its ever-growing network of over 1,200 smart lockers across South Africa.

pudo’s lockers are maintained and serviced by The Courier Guy, so you know your goods are being handled by the best.

Delivery through pudo takes 1-4 working days, ensuring your customers – no matter where they are – don’t have to wait long for their orders.

How businesses can use pudo

pudo is an excellent option for e-commerce businesses looking for reliable and affordable shipping services.

Along with its extensive network of delivery lockers, pudo offers Shopify and WooCommerce plugins – making integration into your systems easy.

Another advantage of pudo is that it’s completely contactless if you want it to be.

Deposit and pick up items at your chosen locker when it suits you (lockers, except those in malls, are open 24/7), and only deal with a courier if you want to send items door to locker.

How pudo works

The service is also easy for non-commercial users, as you only require the pudo app – available from the Google Play Store, Apple App Store, and Huawei App Gallery – to start using it.

Once you have registered and topped up your virtual wallet, pudo lets you choose which 24/7 smart locker you wish to deliver to.

pudo – through The Courier Guy – will then collect the package from your home or business, or you can book a locker on the app and deposit the item yourself.

A courier will then collect and deliver the package to the recipient’s locker or door within 1-4 working days.

Upon the package’s arrival, the recipient will be notified via SMS and email and sent a PIN that provides secure access to the smart locker.

Delivery options

pudo provides several delivery options to all users, including door-to-locker, locker-to-locker, and locker-to-door.

We’ve highlighted the pricing for each option in the table below.

Price Package Weight Locker-to-locker Door-to-locker/Locker-to-door XS (Max 2Kg) R50 R60 S (Max 5Kg) R60 R70 M (Max 10Kg) R60 R100 L (Max 15Kg) R60 R150 XL (Max 20Kg) R60 R200

Choose pudo

Whether you have an e-commerce business or are just looking to deliver a package to a friend, pudo is the best way to get your goods safely and cheaply across South Africa.

Click here to learn more about pudo and its affordable, easy-to-use, safe, and convenient delivery options.