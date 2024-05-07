The MSI Claw Gaming Handheld achieves huge gaming performance improvements through new BIOS and GPU drivers

MSI, a leading brand in gaming, content creation, and business and productivity laptops, is proud to announce that its gaming handheld, Claw, has achieved a significant boost in gaming performance, with an increase of up to 150% through new BIOS and GPU drivers.

Moreover, the updated BIOS and GPU drivers enable the Claw to smoothly play the top 100 popular games on the Steam platform, providing an excellent mobile gaming experience.

The new E1T41IMS.106 BIOS (referred to as 106) and 31.0.101.5445 GPU driver (referred to as 5445) for the MSI Claw have significantly enhanced gaming performance, according to internal tests.

For instance, the performance of the well-known open-world horror game “7 Days to Die” increased by up to 150%.

Other popular games such as “Monster Hunter World” and “Cyberpunk 2077” also saw performance improvements of over 50% with the new BIOS and GPU drivers, providing a smoother gaming experience.

MSI Claw owners can now download the latest BIOS from the MSI official website and the newest GPU drivers from the Intel ARC official website.

Additionally, starting with BIOS 106, users can update the BIOS directly within the Windows environment without the need for an additional USB flash drive or docking station, significantly increasing convenience.

For BIOS update methods, please refer to the update instructions in the BIOS file. And for more information about updates to Claw, users can refer to MSI’s official website.

To continuously improve user experience, MSI is actively working with Intel to optimize the performance of the Claw.

We believe that with each update to the BIOS, GPU drivers, and the built-in gaming intermediary software, MSI Center M, the Claw will offer a more stable and smoother gaming experience.

Additionally, to ensure that the new BIOS and GPU drivers deliver maximum benefits, MSI officially recommends using the following settings during gaming to achieve the best gaming experience:

Game-related setting Suggested setting User scenario Extreme Performance In-game resolution FHD (1920×1080) In-game graphics quality Low XeSS (Xe Super Sampling) Performance (if applicable) V-Sync OFF FPS limitation OFF

MSI also has dedicated personnel stationed at the official forum and the official Sub-Reddit to respond to user inquiries.

For more information about the Claw, users can visit the following locations:

*Performance differences may occur between each Claw unit due to variations in processor performance.

Subscribe to MSI RSS Feeds for real-time news and more product info.